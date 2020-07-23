Nashville cornerback Adrian Huey commits to Kentucky

By LARRY VAUGHT
It didn’t take long for Kentucky to convince Nashville defensive back Adrian Huey to become a Wildcat.
He got a scholarship offer from UK about a month ago and Monday night posted his verbal commitment to Kentucky on social media.
The 6-0, 175-pound Huey also had scholarship offers from Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Arkansas and others.
“I would like to thank God, my parents and my family for your love and support,” Huey posted on social media. “Thank you Coach Fitzgerald, Coach Copley and all my coaches and teammates that have pushed me. Thanks to my NPA, BallHawk U and Dream Team family for all of the support and guidance. And above all, thank God for all of your blessings. I’m proud to announce that I am committed to the University of Kentucky.”
He plays at Siegel High School in Nashville and is ranked as one of the top 25 players in Tennessee but obviously caught the eye of UK secondary coach Steve Clinkscale. He’s rated among the nation’s top 70 cornerbacks by 247Sports.
￼
The Wildcats now have 14 commitments in the 2021 recruiting class, including three-star safety Jordan Lovett of North Hardin.
Thanks Adrian for your commitment to the Big Blue. Tear em up! Roll on Kentucky!!!!