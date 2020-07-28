UK receiver commit Dekel Crowdus has some Lynn Bowden-like abilities

By LARRY VAUGHT
Four-star receiver Dekel Crowdus has been back at Frederick Douglass High School for months but coach Nathan McPeek is just now officially able to talk about the University of Kentucky verbal commitment.
Crowdus played at Frederick Douglass as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida for his junior season. However, he opted to come back home for his final season and now his transfer has been fully approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association.
“Obviously I had not seen Dekel or any of the players in person since March 16 until we came back on June 29 but you could tell he had worked really hard,” said McPeek. “His body weight was up which has always been a challenge. He’s about 170 (pounds) now and still not where he needs to be but that’s a lot better than being in the 150’s. He’s always been hard to get weight on but he’s a young senior. He just turned 17 (years old).”
Crowdus had 22 scholarship offers and a top 10 of Ohio State, Baylor, Michigan, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia Tech, Mississippi and Louisville along with Kentucky. He is ranked among the nation’s top 250 players overall and a top 50 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class.
He had 37 catches for 831 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018 and also ran eight times for 65 yards and another score. He had 29 catches for 343 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman.
He also had to move to quarterback in the playoffs against Lafayette and responded by rushing for 79 yards and three scores the first-round win with a Lynn Bowden-like performance.
“It was no big deal to him even as a freshman just to come in at quarterback where our starting quarterback was hurt,” McPeek said. “He just played on instinct and he has great instincts, always has. He’s not a quarterback but he can do Wildcat things and he’s a great competitor. Whatever he needs to do to help you win, he does it.”
