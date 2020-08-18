90-year-old Guy Strong not afraid of a coyote

By LARRY VAUGHT
One thing I’ve always loved about former Kentucky basketball player and college/high school coach Guy Strong is the stories he can tell.
It can be about former UK coach Adolph Rupp or players he played with like Bill Spivey, Cliff Hagan and others during the 1949-50 and 1950-51 seasons.
Strong called me Monday and it was a lovely 30 minutes with so many stories.
However, one story really made an impression — and remember that Strong is now 90 years old.
He was talking about letting his miniature Daschund outside. I thought I would be nice and just listen to his cute little dog story. Then he dropped this:
“A coyote started attacking my dog. I jumped out the door and threw my flashlight at him and run him off,” Strong said.
What if the coyote had not run off?
“Then I would have gone out there and saved my dog,” Strong, former head coach at Eastern Kentucky and Oklahoma State, said.
“I am 90 but my daughter in Chicago sent me a shirt that says, ‘It took me 90 years to look this good.’ But I was not going to let a coyote get my dog.”
