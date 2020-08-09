Based on latest transfer waiver, how could Olivier Sarr and Joey Gatewood not get waivers?

By LARRY VAUGHT
If Olivier Sarr and Joey Gatewood are not given waivers so they can compete if there are college basketball and college football seasons, then University of Kentucky fans certainly will have a really, really valid claim that the NCAA is biased against Kentucky after what happened with Taulia Tagovailoa.
You remember Tagovailoa. Or maybe you don’t. He’s the younger brother of former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and barely played at Alabama as a true freshman. So rather than sit in Alabama, he transferred to Maryland to get more playing time.
No family emergency. No coaching change. No compelling reason for the transfer other than he just wants to play — and who can blame him for that.
Yet the NCAA has had no problem granting Taulia Tagovailoa a waiver so he can play this season.
So how is there any way that Gatewood and Sarr cannot be eligible at UK?
Gatewood redshirted at Auburn and then played sparingly in 2019 before deciding to transfer. Sarr was an all-ACC center at Wake Forest who transferred AFTER HIS COACH WAS FIRED. Both are waiting for approval of their transfer waiver.
If Tagovailoa can transfer just for playing time and get the waiver, Sarr has to qualify for one and Gatewood should as well.
But logic and fairness are just not words I always associate with the NCAA, so until one or both get their waivers I would just not consider it a done deal.
