Big-time Kentucky target Skyy Clark cutting list to seven on Friday

By LARRY VAUGHT
If Kentucky is not in Nashville junior Skyy Clark’s top seven Friday when he makes his announcement it will shock me.
He tweeted Wednesday that “decision on my recruitment coming soon” and the talented combo guard is seen as a likely Kentucky commit by most national recruiting analysts.
The 6-2, 195-pound Clark is a five-star guard who recently moved from California to Nashville where he’ll play this season for Brentwood Academy. He’s a consensus top 15 players in the 2022 recruiting class but obviously Kentucky coach John Calipari rates him a lot higher on his list.
Clark is one of just two players in the 2022 class with a scholarship offer — he got his July 2 — and the only player UK has offered since December.
Clark has a bevy of scholarship offers from schools across the country.
His father was a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings and Clark has terrific athleticism. He averaged 24.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.5 steals per game last year for Heritage Christian High School in California.
“Recruits dream of getting a call from coach Cal or his staff at Kentucky,” said Kenny Clark, Skyy’s father, told me last month. “That is huge for these kids. Definitely an honor and speaks for all the hard work he has put in.
“Everybody knows who coach Cal is. You seen how genuine he is as a person, then you meet him and everything you thought about him is true. It’s just that mystique of coach Cal. You look at any NBA roster and see players from Kentucky on every roster.
“It’s the Kentucky basketball history that impresses not only my son but all these kids. Everybody wants a Kentucky offer.”
Clark is also taking coursework to reclassify to 2021 if he decides to make that move.
“Reclassification is on the table,” Kenny Clark said. “We don’t know exactly if he will. But I think you have to give yourself all the options you can. You want to give yourself every option. You always want to stay prepared because you never know what can happen.”
