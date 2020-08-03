Share this:

Boyle County coach Justin Haddix’s wife admits she’s “loud and obnoxious” at games

Dr. Melissa Haddix admits she can be “rowdy” at football games watching her husband coach.

By LARRY VAUGHT

There’s still a lot of unknowns about the upcoming high school football season. However, there is one given — it will be easy to spot new Boyle County coach Justin Haddix’s wife at Boyle games.

“She went to Lee County High School and they didn’t have a football team. But she knows plenty about football now,” said the Boyle coach. “That doctor mode is over when she goes to a game. That is her release.”

Dr. Melissa Haddix admits she is a bit “rowdy” at games. She was when her husband was head coach at Corbin and says she won’t change once Boyle’s season starts Sept. 11.

“You will know where I am. I stand up the whole game I am very loud and obnoxious,” she admitted. “My goal is to be the loudest in the stands.

“I will either be blowing a horn or ringing a bell the whole time the other team has the ball.”

Somehow I have a feeling the Rebel Rowdies are going to love her enthusiasm.

Just don’t ask her specifics about the game plan.

“Everybody has their routine. On Fridays Justin and I do not talk until after the game,” Dr. Haddix said. “I get one question about who the other team’s threats are. I get (jersey) numbers. I will yell out to players what numbers they need to watch out for (on the other team).

“That’s the one question I get. Then I kiss him, wish him good luck and see him after the game.”

The couple has two daughters, ages 9 and 6. The oldest is a gymnast and the youngest daughter is a “good, fast runner.”

Melissa Haddix is already looking forward to when her son, Cole, age 3, can play football for her husband, Boyle County coach Justin Haddix.

Their youngest child is a 3-year-old boy.

“We put a football in his hand the day he was born. Hopefully I will get to experience him being on the field one day,” Dr. Haddix said. “That’s why God gave me girls first. I cannot imagine if somebody hurts (my son) Cole . Maybe I will calm down before then (when he plays). I am hoping I will but I don’t know. I’m pretty rowdy when it comes to football.”

She’s also all-in with Boyle football. She’s been continuing to work in the emergency room in Corbin before making the move to Danville’s emergency room soon.

“Nobody cares I am a doctor. I am just the coach’s wife,” she laughed and said. “Even in Corbin I get, ‘Aren’t you the coach’s wife? I thought you moved to Danville.’ But I am a Rebel now and Corbin knows that. I wore my Boyle County mask (at work). They may not like it but they understand. They know how I am when it comes to football.”

