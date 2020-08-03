Boyle County coach Justin Haddix’s wife admits she’s “loud and obnoxious” at games

By LARRY VAUGHT
There’s still a lot of unknowns about the upcoming high school football season. However, there is one given — it will be easy to spot new Boyle County coach Justin Haddix’s wife at Boyle games.
“She went to Lee County High School and they didn’t have a football team. But she knows plenty about football now,” said the Boyle coach. “That doctor mode is over when she goes to a game. That is her release.”
Dr. Melissa Haddix admits she is a bit “rowdy” at games. She was when her husband was head coach at Corbin and says she won’t change once Boyle’s season starts Sept. 11.
“You will know where I am. I stand up the whole game I am very loud and obnoxious,” she admitted. “My goal is to be the loudest in the stands.
“I will either be blowing a horn or ringing a bell the whole time the other team has the ball.”
Somehow I have a feeling the Rebel Rowdies are going to love her enthusiasm.
Just don’t ask her specifics about the game plan.
“Everybody has their routine. On Fridays Justin and I do not talk until after the game,” Dr. Haddix said. “I get one question about who the other team’s threats are. I get (jersey) numbers. I will yell out to players what numbers they need to watch out for (on the other team).
“That’s the one question I get. Then I kiss him, wish him good luck and see him after the game.”
The couple has two daughters, ages 9 and 6. The oldest is a gymnast and the youngest daughter is a “good, fast runner.”
Their youngest child is a 3-year-old boy.
“We put a football in his hand the day he was born. Hopefully I will get to experience him being on the field one day,” Dr. Haddix said. “That’s why God gave me girls first. I cannot imagine if somebody hurts (my son) Cole . Maybe I will calm down before then (when he plays). I am hoping I will but I don’t know. I’m pretty rowdy when it comes to football.”
She’s also all-in with Boyle football. She’s been continuing to work in the emergency room in Corbin before making the move to Danville’s emergency room soon.
“Nobody cares I am a doctor. I am just the coach’s wife,” she laughed and said. “Even in Corbin I get, ‘Aren’t you the coach’s wife? I thought you moved to Danville.’ But I am a Rebel now and Corbin knows that. I wore my Boyle County mask (at work). They may not like it but they understand. They know how I am when it comes to football.”
