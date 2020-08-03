Boyle County-Danville football rivalry rescheduled for Nov. 6

By LARRY VAUGHT
If there is still high school football in November, then the Boyle County-Danville football game will still be played this year.
The annual rivalry game was originally scheduled for Sept. 4, the third week of the season like it is every year. However, high school football does not start until Sept. 11 this year due to COVID-19.
The new season guidelines set by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association extended the regular season an extra week and Danville coach Clay Clevenger and first-year Boyle coach Justin Haddix have agreed to play the game Nov. 6 at Boyle — the week before the high school playoffs will now begin.
“That is an open week for everybody so it wasn’t hard for us to get together,” Haddix said. “We felt like that was really the only time we could play it and that the community deserves the game and it needed to happen.
“As soon as the new season guidelines came out, I got texts asking if we were going to play Danville. I am sure Clay did, too. So we’ll have the game at our place just like it was scheduled to be this year. It’s a special game and a big rivalry. Today’s players are all friends with each other but I still think you always want to beat your neighbor. You want to be the baddest guy in the neighborhood.”
Danville has had an open date going into the playoffs in recent years but Clevenger said that simply was how the schedule worked out. When he was head coach at Henderson County, he annually played Owensboro — a huge rival — the final game and started the playoffs the next week.
“There are different ways to look at it. You can worry about it being too big a game before the playoffs and injuries that might happen or look at as a good game to try to sharpen your team up for the playoffs,” Clevenger said. “I would honestly rather have the open week earlier in the season but we had such a hard time scheduling the last few years it just worked out the open date was at the end.”
Like Haddix, Clevenger — a former Danville player — felt the game needed to be played.
“With everything going on in the world, the community needs it. It’s a game the community enjoys and brings a lot of notoriety to our community across the state because of the rivalry,” Clevenger said.
Clevenger is still trying to put together his complete schedule while Haddix now has eight games set starting with the season opener against Mercer County followed by games with Christian Academy of Louisville and Highlands before district play starts.
“We are still trying to decide it we want to play a ninth game or just have an open date,” Haddix said. “Right now our kids are just eager to play and get going. I had somebody ask me how things were going and I said, ‘Great because we have not lost a game yet.’ But I think every coach across the state is hoping we get to have a season and can start doing more with our teams soon.”
