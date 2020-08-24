Bright Leaf Golf League will honor Gary Moyers Sept. 5

By LARRY VAUGHT
Odds are if you knew Gary Moyers, you loved him. It was just impossible not to like my former co-worker, vaughtsviews.com designer/technician and Cats Pause photographer/writer/designer.
He passed away unexpectedly at age 63 about three months ago. He was beloved by so many in the University of Kentucky sports community, but he’s also beloved by many, many golfers because that was his biggest passion — other than his grandchildren — away from work.
On Sept. 5, the Bright Leaf Monday Night Men’s League will add his name to the memory wall before their tournament begins. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. beside the swimming pool.
Certainly his wife, Deborah, will be there. So will his daughter, Stephanie Baker, and her three children that Gary loved so much.
Anyone who wants to share memories of Gary can do so. Chances are we will hear a lot of sentiments like these expressed on Twitter after his death:
Oscar Combs, former Cats’ Pause publisher — “Terrible, terrible news. Gary was such a wonderful human being with a kind word for everyone he ever met. No one loved his family, his work and his friends more than Gary. He has been a tremendous friend of mine for so many years. Prayers to family. RIP Gary. You are so loved.”
Dick Gabriel, WLAP sports host and UK Radio Network: “Doesn’t seem real because he was so full of life, fun and joy. Adored his family, quick with a quip and so talented. The UK beat – heck, the world – won’t be the same without him. RIP, friend.”
Darrell Bird, Cats’ Pause general manager — “Such a kind soul. Loving husband and father and doting grandfather. To say that he will be missed doesn’t begin to cover it. Prayers to Debbie and family.”
I always appreciated my friendship with Gary. We went to UK games together. We attended the Ryder Cup together. We got to work with some great young interns getting vaughstviews.com going.
We shared worked and personal stories. He knew how to hold my hand with technical issues and could solve on-line or computer issues like a magician. I thought I knew how much he did for me and how much I would miss, but I was wrong. I’ve missed him even more and so have a lot of others.
Maybe I’ll get a chance to say a few words at the memorial. If I do, I will probably just stick with what I wrote after his passing: “Apparently God just needed my friend Gary Moyers in heaven but I sure will miss him.”
Just like those in the Bright Leaf Monday Night Men’s League obviously have as well.
* * *
If you have a message you would like to share about Gary, post it here and I will make sure the family sees it. Maybe I will even get to share a few at the dedication Sept. 5.
