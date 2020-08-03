C.J. Conrad’s inspiration comes from Courtney Love, Vince Marrow

By LARRY VAUGHT
Former Kentucky tight end C.J. Conrad says he’s always wanted to be a college coach but thought his starting time would be a few years down the road. However, after being on the New York Giants practice squad as a rookie in 2019, he found himself without a team this year and is now back at UK as a graduate assistant coach.
“I reached out to Coach Stoops towards the end of the season last year because I wasn’t on a roster but there was a potential that I was going to get signed to a futures roster,” Conrad said. “I was either going to sign to the futures roster or take a graduate assistant role in the springtime.
“Then I got signed to the Giants but I got cut after the (2020) draft so that kind of left me high and dry. I called coach Stoops again and luckily he still had a spot for me.”
Conrad has two very different coaches he looks to for inspiration. One is Courtney Love, a former UK player who served as a graduate assistant and is now director of player development. The other is recruiting coordinator Vince Marrow.
“Courtney took a GA role after his senior season and we lived together as roommates,” Conrad, a starting tight end on UK’s 2018 Citrus Bowl team, said. “I’m living with him right now. He’s one of those guys that we agree on a lot of things when it comes to football, you know, our philosophies on things, our leadership, our culture and stuff like that.
“I watched him go and take that GA position. He was able to connect with the players right away and really intrigued me.”
What about Marrow?
“He can interact interpersonally with so many different people with different backgrounds, different families and be so successful at what he does. That intrigues me because I feel like that’s something that eventually maybe I can do to move up in my career and become a position coach one day,” Conrad said.
“I can become a good recruiter like he is because I watched how good he is talking with different people and just learning how he does things. It’s very interesting to me.”
