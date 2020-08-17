Cats open season at Auburn — and I think that should be a win

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky won’t get to open the season at Alabama like I was hoping but it will still be playing in Alabama Sept. 26 if the 2020 season does start in the Southeastern Conference.
The SEC announced on the Paul Finebaum Show today that UK will play its first game at Auburn. The rest of the schedule will be announced on the SEC Network at 7 tonight.
The original schedule had UK playing at Auburn on Oct. 3. The last time UK played in Jordan-Haire Stadium was 2009 — and UK won 21-14. Auburn beat UK 30-27 in Lexington in 2015.
Don’t be surprised if Kentucky is not favored in this game even though the Cats probably should be even though Auburn is rated as high as No. 11 in one poll I have seen.
Why would I favor Kentucky? Simple. The Cats have the better offensive and defensive lines and in a season-opening game that is even bigger. The Cats also return more starters than Auburn.
The offensive line features four of the SEC’s top-rated returning players in center Drake Jackson, guard Luke Fortner, and tackles Landon Young and Darian Kinnard. All four started every game last year.
On the defensive side UK returns Quinton Bohanna, Marquan McCall and Josh Paschal to the front and is adding several big-time freshmen to the mix.
The rest of the defense is very good also with experience and speed in the secondary and a big-time playmaker in linebacker Boogie Watson. Throw in All-American punter Max Duffy and UK just seems to have the better overall talent to me.
Maybe there will be fans at the game, but even if there are it will not be many and with UK’s experience handling that environment in game one should not be intimidating.
So put me on record now picking UK to win this game.
