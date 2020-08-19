Cats will have “relentless pursuit” to get ready for season

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
LEXINGTON — Kentucky coach Mark Stoops wants to do whatever it takes to make sure his team is prepared when the season begins late next month.
“We’re guaranteed 10 opportunities at this point and we’re gonna work around the clock (to make that happen),” Stoops said Tuesday. “(We’re going to have) a relentless pursuit to have our team prepared each and every week.”
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson, who missed most of last season because of a knee injury, was glad to be back on the field for his first full workout with the team in nearly a year.
“Even with all of the restrictions that we are going through right now, it just felt really good to be back out there with everybody, start back up and get the rust off of us and just keep getting better,” he said. “Everybody is just excited to be out there, play hard and do what we’ve got to do. It’s been a long summer, a lot of uncertainty and I feel like just being able to go out there and practice (is good).”
Stoops admitted this season will be unlike no other because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but also wants to make sure the Wildcats are ahead of the curve going into the season opener on Sept. 26 at Auburn.
He said the league-only schedule will challenge his squad more and added that his team’s depth will help prepare the Wildcats for the task at hand.
“We can learn from past leaders. (Like) General (George) Patton said, ‘I am a soldier. I fight where I’m told. And I will win where I fight.’ That’s going to be our approach. Prepare as a team each and every week to be ready to go, to be ready to prepare to win. We’re going to take that approach every day.”
WAITING GAME
Kentucky is still waiting to hear on the status of Auburn transfer quarterback Joey Gatewood, who appealed to the NCAA for immediate eligibility in July.
“I’ve not heard yet on that,” Stoops said. “We’ve turned in everything necessary. We expect an answer here soon. I don’t think it’s appropriate for me to speculate at this point in time.”
If Gatewood becomes eligible, he likely will be a backup to Wilson.
* * *
