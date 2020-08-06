Cautious John Schlarman plans to keep on working

By LARRY VAUGHT
Based on what Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman told ESPN staff writer David Hale he’s planning to be at practice and games for the Wildcats this year despite the COVID-19 worries.
It was about two years ago that we learned Schlarman, a former UK offensive lineman, had cancer and he’s been battling it, including chemotherapy treatments, non-stop since then. Yet he’s not missed a game and seldom misses a practice.
However, the worry could be that Schlarman is more at risk to COVID-19 and being in the football facility and around players could put him at risk. Instead, he’s become even more cautious to avoid unnecessary risks.
“If I didn’t have cancer, would I have been as conscientious of that? Who knows, but probably not,” Schlarman told Hale. “It puts me at a heightened level of awareness.”
Schlarman has put together dominating offensive lines the last few years and has what many consider the SEC’s top offensive line this year. Walking away from that group would have been difficult — if not impossible for Schlarman.
That’s why continuing to do what he’s always done was not a hard decision for Schlarman.
“I’m certainly hoping that’s not a bridge I have to cross,” Schlarman said about future concerns over the virus.
Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Paschal also learned about two years ago that he had skin cancer. Pachal told ESPN he was cleared to continue playing shortly after the virus outbreak hit in March.
But Paschal has actually said he feels safer at the UK training facility than when he returns to his apartment because of the precautions being taken by Kentucky officials. Some schools have had to halt workouts due to positive COVID-19 tests but not Kentucky — or at least not yet
Paschal told Hale other teams having positive tests might be a good thing because it has helped officials see how to deal with outbreaks.
“So by the time the season comes, it’s second nature,” Paschal said about following proper procedures.
Let’s hope he is right.
