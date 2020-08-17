Corbin rising star Treyveon Longmire won’t rush his college decision

By LARRY VAUGHT
First-year Boyle County football coach Justin Haddix knows he left a rising star behind at Corbin in running back/defensive back Treyveon Longmire.
“I took him to camp at Clemson last year and we had him as a running back but they all project him as a defensive back in college with his size and speed. For college coaches, production does not matter as much as height, weight and speed,” Haddix said. “Purdue came in and said if we played him more at defensive back everybody in the country would be here to see him. Last year he did do more of both.”
Longmire has numerous Division I offers, including Kentucky. If not for COVID-19, he likely would have got a lot more at camps this summer.
Longmire did play safety in middle school and Haddix says not to doubt he will be a terrific full-time defensive player this year and in college.
“He is going to get better with age and experience,” Haddix said. “His offers will increase. There are not that many players in that size and speed range that can do the things he does. The more he gets out there and college coaches see him, the more the offers are going to come in.”
Longmire says he was fortunate to have places to work out and continue training during the COVID-19 shutdown and now he’s hoping there will be a high school football season starting Sept. 11.
“We are going to have a really good team this year,” Longmire said. “We all work together. We should be really good.”
Longmire ran 15 times for 209 yards and four touchdowns in a 42-21 win over Knox Central in the first round of the Class AAAA playoffs in 2019 but a freak injury limited him to just one carry in a 63-49 second round loss to Wayne County.
“He had a really great game against Knox Central. He would just make guys miss and go score,” Haddix said. “Then he was celebrating with a teammate in the end zone and hyperextended his knee and basically didn’t get to play in the second round. But I know he’s healthy now and ready to go.”
Longmire has one other trait that Haddix likes and knows college coaches will, too.
“He is a very happy kid. He works and realizes he has this and wants to make the best of it. He just has an attitude you love,” Haddix said.
That attitude includes a sense of maturity to know to take his time making a college choice even though some recruiting analysts are already projecting him as a future UK commit.
“I am going to take my time and see what other schools might do with me,” Longmire said. “I think I will make my decision toward the end of my senior year. I just don’t see any reason not to do that and give myself all the time I need to make the right choice.”
