Corbin standout Treyveon Longmire grew up Ohio State fan but loves Vince Marrow

By LARRY VAUGHT
It’s no surprise that Corbin junior standout Treyveon Longmire loves Ohio State.
“I didn’t move to Kentucky until I was 7 or 8. In Ohio, you grow up loving Ohio State. It’s just the way it is,” said Longmire.
However, he’s also become very fond of the University of Kentucky program.
“Since I’ve moved here, I have always had Kentucky stuff,” Longmire said. “I love (assistant) coach (Vince) Marrow. When I went for a visit (in April), I did not expect a (scholarship) offer. I definitely like their academics and one thing I am looking for in a school is a good academic program and education. And the facilities are amazing.”
Kentucky’s 2022 high school recruiting class could have at least 10 players with multiple Power-5 offers before their junior seasons even start. Longmire — ranked as the No. 4 in-state player in the 2022 recruiting class — was one of the first in-state players in that class to be offered a scholarship by Kentucky.
The 6-2, 170-pound Longmire has been primarily an offensive player his first two seasons at Kentucky.
As a freshman, he ran 69 times for 611 yards and four touchdowns and caught 20 passes for 524 yards and seven scores. His sophomore year he had 75 rushes for 507 yards and five scores and 11 catches for 167 yards and one score. He also had 16 tackles and one fumble recovery.
Other than Kentucky, he also has scholarship offers from Louisville, Boston College, Florida State, West Virginia, Tennessee, Maryland, Purdue, Nebraska, Texas Christian and Michigan State. Ole Miss, Penn State, Notre Dame, Michigan, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Clemson and South Carolina also have Longmire on their radar.
“I like playing both sides of the ball but college coaches like me at corner because of my body style,” Longmire, who consistently runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, said. “When I was younger, I tried different sports but just the hype of football got me and I was good at it.”
