Could no fall sports “gut” public schools in Kentucky?

By LARRY VAUGHT
What a day it was Thursday for trying to figure out what might be going on with fall high school sports in Kentucky?
Mercer County’s David Buchanan, president of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, joined myself and Tim Estes on WPBK-FM and said “nothing has changed to make me think we are not playing” and said Danville coach Clay Clevenger had the “great idea” of having coaches surveyed to collect date on COVID-19 based on player participation in workouts.
Buchanan believes coaches can help impact athletes’ safety in ways others cannot.
“You cannot talk to a 17-year-old male in Kroger the way we can in football workouts,” Buchanan said.
Yet just a few hours later I heard talk of the Kentucky Department of Education sending an email to school superintendents across the state recommending a delay in starting high school sports or maybe no season at all. Several coaches told me they were sure the email was sent. Yet two superintendents I talked to said they did not receive an email like that.
Two other coaches I have known a long time said they were hearing at next week’s Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control was likely to pass a schedule delaying fall sports until after an 8-week basketball season starting in January. Fall sports would follow in March and April with spring sports in May and June if safety permits.
Then came word the KHSAA Board of Control might be meeting today, which is not true.
On the radio show, Buchanan also shared his fear that no high school sports this fall could be a huge blow to public education because he expected private schools to find a way to play.
“Yesterday I saw a whole lot of kids transferring to private schools,” Buchanan said. “Take away high school athletics and the stream of kids going to private schools will get a lot bigger. Private schools are not stupid. If we don’t have athletics I worry it could gut public education and I don’t want that. I love public schools. They have been life savers for a lot of people. Public education needs high school athletics more than ever to survive.
“If we don’t have fall sports, then some kids are going to find another place to play. The safest and best place for our players will be in a KHSAA program with their coaches.”
It’s not just football that could have players looking for other spots to play. I already know of several top basketball players in the state checking into private or out of state options to play if they believe there will be no high school basketball season in Kentucky.
I asked Buchanan if there was a football season if he worried about when his team played a game and he did not know if players on the opposing team had followed protocols like he would know his own players have.
“At some point I have got to trust other people,” he said. “Every coach I talked wants to play sports. But we are not talking about concussion or heat stroke. They are bigger risks for our kids than COVID-19. Risk is very much a part of our games. I think the risk you take playing football is greater than the risk of getting COVID-19 in my opinion.
“Then there are all the negative things like suicide, depression, drug issues, isolation if there are no sports. We just have to quit being so fearful and use some common sense.”
