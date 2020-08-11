Could no in-person school enhance chances of having high school fall sports?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Could Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation Monday that schools in Kentucky not offer in-person learning until Sept. 28 actually help the odds of having high school football in Kentucky?
No, that doesn’t sound right but high school athletes now will have less in-person contact with other students and coaches I know believe they can help protect their players better by having football or other sports.
No high school football coach I know is more passionate about a safe return to playing for his sport this year than Mercer County coach David Buchanan, president of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. He’s met with Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Kentucky High School Athletic Association commissioner Julian Tackett.
Here’s part of an email that Buchanan sent to every high school football coach in Kentucky Monday:
“The Governor said today what many anticipated … no in person learning until 9/28. That is not all bad. At Mercer, we had even discussed if we wanted all of our guys virtual to avoid contact/infection and our guys getting sent home.
“Football gives our guys structure and actually helps keep COVID case numbers down. A typical day for our guys will be 7 a.m. practice, go home, shower, eat, probably take a nap, get up, do homework, eat dinner, go to bed, get up the next morning and repeat.”
His message went on to say that Power Five college conference decisions to cancel the season were more about liability and legal issues than anything else.
“Most of those guys are much safer in their football programs, better nutrition, health care, etc. Really not even close,” Buchanan said in his email.
Buchanan said players need structure of athletics and that high school athletes will be held more accountable for social distancing and wearing masks by coaches than anyone else.
“More than ever, our kids & communities need high school athletics and their high school football coaches and program. Don’t shy away from it. 100 percent true. Our kids have never needed football, their coaches, and their teammates more than they need them now. You can take that to the bank,” Buchanan’s email to the coaches said.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association will have to decide in the next two weeks if the football season will start Sept. 11 or not. Tackett and the KHSAA Board of Control have been patiently waiting to make a final decision in hopes a way can be found to safely have high school sports this fall.
Now we know there will be few, if any, schools in session until late September at best and that’s one more known the KHSAA will now have when it makes its decision on fall sports at its next meeting.
