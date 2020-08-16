Danville’s Camryn Preston thought “it was best” to make college decision now

By LARRY VAUGHT
Her skills were always there but Camryn Preston lacked one key ingredient — confidence — when she moved from Mercer County to Danville last year and started playing for coach Judie Mason.
“My mentality about the game has changed so much under coach Mason,” said Preston. “She changed my outlook on the game and how I play. Before I thought too much. She trained me to have fun and love the game. I have learned a lot from under her and she has taught me how to love the game again.”
Preston averaged 8.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game at Mercer County as a sophomore. Last year at Danville she averaged 10.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game and shot 40 percent overall from the field.
This week she verbally committed to play her college basketball at Lindsey Wilson for coach John Wethington.
“Not knowing exactly what the possibilities are for next season (because of COVID-19), I just thought it was best to make my decision,” Preston said. “I had a good visit and loved the campus.”
Mason believes turned down a full scholarship would have been hard to turn down not knowing what could lie ahead for players/teams this year.
“I think coach Wethington is getting a steal and so does he,” Mason said. “If we have a season, she’s going to shine. But she wants to go into nursing and her dream has always been to have basketball pay for her college. She’s got that now and he couldn’t promise that offer would always be there.
“A lot of people really didn’t know much about her until last year. She is such a good girl and if she will just let herself go she has the size and fundamentals to really surprise even more people. That’s why he knew to jump on her now.”
Mason quickly sensed a lack of confidence was a problem for Preston, who can take smaller players inside to score or score outside on bigger opponents. She’s also a terrific ball handler for a player her size.
“I told her I was going to yell at her whether she did good or bad so just quit worrying about mistakes,” Mason said. “She just needs to play without thinking. She’s such a mismatch on offense with the skills she has.
“She’s a tough kid, too. She had an appendectomy last year and played a week and a half later. She’s overcome a lot to get to this point.”
Preston got to play some summer basketball games with teammates Jenna and Lara Askers as well as a few other 12th Region players. They played in events in Indiana and Atlanta.
“Two years ago it was just a big hope and dream to get my college paid for through basketball,” Preston said. “I was hoping AAU would make that happen. I am definitely thrilled it all has worked out so well.”
Mason said Preston definitely improved this summer between working on fundamentals when Danville had workouts and playing AAU. Wethington saw her play an AAU game in Indianapolis and immediately offered the full scholarship.
“She can still get better and will,” Mason said. “She’s not played her best yet. I know that, she knows that and I think coach Wethington knows that, too.”
