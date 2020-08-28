Darian Kinnard has lofty goal but confidence he can make it happen

By LARRY VAUGHT
Some players are a little secretive about what personal goals they set for an upcoming season. Not Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard.
He wants to not just be the best lineman in the Southeastern Conference but the best offensive lineman in the country.
How can he do that?
“Just need to keep improving every day. Not saying I know the keys (to being the best) because it is up to other people’s opinions,” said Kinnard. “I am going to keep improving and show I am one of the most dominant players in the league.”
He’s received a number of preseason all-SEC and even All-American honors. He’s already on the NFL Draft radar even though he’s just a junior.
Kinnard doesn’t lack for confidence.
He feels like he “up there with anybody” when it comes to strength.
“I am not the absolute strongest (player) but feel I can play with any body out there,” Kinnard said.
He’s regarded as one of the best tackles in the SEC but if needed, he would play a different spot this season. Kentucky line coach John Schlarman sometimes shuffles players between positions and Kinnard understands that.
“I will do any position I need to do for the team. Whatever position is best for the team, I will just have to adapt and adjust and make sure the team is playing well,” Kinnard said.
“I have had some reps at left guard, some at right guard. Right now I am still at right tackle. I will just fill it out as the season comes in.”
