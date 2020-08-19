Delayed start to college basketball season seems likely

By LARRY VAUGHT
Don’t count on college basketball season starting Nov. 10 even if some college football conferences, including the SEC, still plan to start playing football games Sept. 26.
.
Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president for college basketball, released a statement this week acknowledging possible schedule changes could be coming. Remember the Pac-12 has already announced its basketball programs will not start play until at least Jan. 1 and that wipes out the UK-UCLA game schedule for December.
The good news — if that is what to call it — is that Gavitt expects to make a decision my mid-September about basketball.
“In the coming weeks, the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Oversight Committees will take the lead with me in a collaborative process of finalizing any recommendations for consideration by the NCAA Division I Council for the start of the college basketball season,” Gavitt said in the statement. “By mid-September, we will provide direction about whether the season and practice start on time or a short-term delay is necessitated by the ongoing pandemic.”
“We recognize that we are living and operating in an uncertain time, and it is likely that mid-September will be just the first milestone for many important decisions pertaining to the regular season and the NCAA basketball championships. While circumstances may warrant flexibility resulting in a different and perhaps imperfect season, the ultimate goal is to safely provide student-athletes and teams with a great college basketball experience.”
Why the mid-September date? Because teams can start practice 42 days before their first games and right now most teams will open the season about Nov. 10 if nothing changes.
During a recent radio show with me, Western Kentucky coach Rick Stansbury said he was expecting the season to start on time and that Western even had set aside a dorm it was going to tear down to use to quarantine students who tested positive for COVID-19.
“Nothing is easy. None of us know what’s going to happen. It’s hard to plan even week to week,” Stansbury said. “There are going to be adjustments to make. None of us know the answers.”
That’s partially because Stansbury and other coaches in every sport cannot totally control what athletes do or do not do now with other students back on campus. Look at North Carolina. Less than a week after starting classes, the university went to all online learning due to COVID-19 clusters. Notre Dame announced Tuesday it was stopping in-person classes for two weeks.
“We really can’t control all they do,” Stansbury said. “As long as the young men are with us I feel good about the protocols in place. I feel good about our people and them trying to do what is right.”
But?
“Once they leave gym and go back to the dorm or apartment it is impossible to control who they are around. You hope they will avoid going out to parties but we all know young people 18 to 22 see things different and make different decisions. I hope they make the best decisions but we all know it will be a challenge with students back on campus.”
Recent Comments