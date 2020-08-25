DeWayne Peevy knew how to develop relationships to help UK, John Calipari

By LARRY VAUGHT
One reason that DeWayne Peevy has been such a terrific associate athletics director at Kentucky is that he understands media/public relations.
That’s why it was no surprise to see Peevy doing an interview Monday with Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune a day before he was officially introduced as the new athletics director at DePaul.
Peevy worked in media relations in the Southeastern Conference office and then UK before he got into athletics administration.
“I understand sometimes you won’t agree (with media members), but it’s not personal. Some people really can’t handle that,” Peevy told Greenstein. “I think about 20 years in the SEC, where you meet a lot of national writers.
“I don’t have the most likable coach in the world, so you develop relationships with people where you’re not only linked to your coach.”
Peevy admitted that Calipari could be “very polarizing” to many.
“People have great relationships with Cal, and some don’t like him. That happens when you’re at the top and not palling around with people,” Peevy said.
“Some of the people Cal is closest to were with him early in his career, at UMass or Memphis, when he needed them more. If they need something now, he drops everything.”
