Donations by Dick Vitale, J.B. Holmes, Montgomery brothers help raise $36,000 for 8-year-old cancer victim

By LARRY VAUGHT
A golf scramble at Old Bridge Golf Club in Danville raised over $36,000 for 8-year-old Nathan Floyd of Garrard County who has Acute Myeloid Leukemia. His cancer was in remission before returning and now after several chemotherapy treatments he needs a bone marrow transplant at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.
Monte Cress, Nathan’s uncle, and his wife Kelly organized the event to help offset expenses Nathan’s parents, Krystal and Joe Floyd, have had and will continue to have.
Nathan is home now after spending time in the hospital in Lexington awaiting his bone marrow transplant.
Cress said 32 teams played in the scramble and each team that won prize money donated it back to help Nathan.
ESPN analyst Dick Vitale donated an autographed basketball, hat and books for the silent auction.
“Jeff Barker, a great friend of Kelly and me, bought the basketball and gave it back to Nathan,” Cress said. “Nathan loves the hat and won’t take it off.
Cress said Jim Masters of Lowes donated an air compressor, grill and weedeater along with two $500 gift cards. Country music singers Eddie Montgomery and John Michael Montgomery donated a guitar that went for $1,000 in the silent auction along with $500 for Eddie’s traditional black hat he wears while performing. A bottle of Maker’s Mark from the 2005 Governor’s Classic autographed by players and coaches went for $550.
Pro golfer J.B. Holmes donated $5,000 and his father, Maurice who recently moved to Danville, added another $1,000.
“Kelly and I want thank everyone. What a turnout?” Cress said. Old Bridge Golf Club owners Mike and Sara Kehoe had the golf course in great shape and Mike told everyone in 35 years of his business no one ever did what our family pulled off for Nathan.
“But the sad part is his medical bill for half of June was over $300,000 before the insurance kicks in. He’s gained weight and looks good and I will never be able to thank everyone for all t hey did.”
More donations can still be mailed to Nathan Floyd Benefit, c/o Kelly Williams, 122-3 War Admiral, Danville, 40422. You can also contribute on GoFundMe at Nathan Floyd Benefit or via Venmo @nathanfloydbenefit.
