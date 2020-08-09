Drake Jackson changed as a person and that made him a better player

By LARRY VAUGHT
Drake Jackson was part of huge in-state recruiting trifecta for Kentucky coach mark Stoops when he signed along with Lafayette offensive lineman Landon Young and Paintsville linebacker Kash Daniel. Signing that trio solidified Stoops’ stature with many UK fans.
Jackson had to redshirt the 2016 season when both Daniel and Young were playing. However, he certainly has no regrets about that because it allowed him more time to change as person which led to changes in how he played.
“I have changed more as a person (than player) and that has helped me change as a player. I am a firm believer it clicks at different ages for everybody. Your ability to understand responsibility, accountability, discipline are big fancy terms. It just clicks,” Jackson said.
“It clicked with Josh Paschal as freshman, clicks with some guys five years out of college. I was very fortunate that my freshman year I was forced to have to figure it out because of my situation.”
Not only did he not play as a freshman, he was on the bench the first four games of his redshirt freshman season in 2017.
“I had to change how I handled my business and that made me a more mature person and made me a better football player. It’s not like I learned technique and started hitting heavier weight in the weight room. It was about mindset,” Jackson said.
“That is what made me better. I got to work on my technique and did get stronger but huge improvements come when you learn how to think and prepare. You become a a smarter, more well rounded person and that will make you a better player because it makes you think different.”
Great commentary on Drake’s red shirt year. He obviously opened to learning about taking responsibility and discipline, virtues that will serve him well in his life and which are unfortunately lacking in far too many lives today.