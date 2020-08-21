Eddie Gran: “We have got really good running backs”

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky might not have the deepest group of running backs in the Southeastern Conference but it sure has one of the deepest groups with A.J. Rose, Kavosiey Smoke, Chris Rodriguez and Travis Tisdale all returning this year.
While Lynn Bowden dominated the headlines last season, Rose still ran for 826 yards and six touchdowns. Smoke ran for 616 yards and six touchdowns while Rodriguez had 533 yards and six more scores. Both are redshirt sophomores.
Rose has speed to make big plays but also likely is the most consistent. Rodriguez is the most powerful while Smoke has explosive speed.
The other name to watch is Travis Tisdale. He averaged 11.4 yards per run on five carries last season while playing in two games. But UK coaches really like his potential.
So who will offensive coordinator Eddie Gran play?
“We have got some great competition,” Gran said. “We have got really good running backs. We have a group back there where I think anyone can help us win.
“We have got some new stuff (in the offense) that will personnel decisions. As they do those plays, who runs them the best will be in. There is going to be somebody who really takes over and does not make mistakes and looks like the leader.
“It’s going to come down to production. I do think they will all play. It will be a personnel decision based on plays but if somebody gets the hot hand, then we will let them go.”
