Former Cat will be “disappointed” if there is no football season

By LARRY VAUGHT
For as long as I have known Dave Hopewell he’s preached that there is no reason that Kentucky cannot win the Southeastern Conference football championship.
No matter who is coaching or what UK’s record is, Hopewell has stuck to his belief.
But remember he is an Alabama native who came to UK to play football for Fran Curci and was the starting center on Kentucky’s 1977 team that finished 10-1 and did win the SEC by going unbeaten in league play.
So knowing the talent UK returns and also is adding this year, how would Hopewell react if there is not a season?
“I am going to be disappointed,” Hopewell said. “It’s going to be so hard on young men even if they play and have only 50 percent of the games and there is even some doubt about that.”
The SEC has announced it will play a 10-game, conference only schedule starting Sept. 26. Or at least that is the plan depending on what happens with COVID-19 in the next month or so.
“If they can play without fans, I think players will still want to play and think most fans will still want to see it,” Hopewell, who now lives in Harrodsburg, said. ‘I just want to see it. I want to see football. Would I be hurt if there is no season? Absolutely.”
If there is football, Hopewell believes UK has a “really good shot” to win the SEC East if there is divisional play.
“We still have got to beat the big three of Florida, Georgia and Tennessee,” Hopewell said. “We still have got to do that but this is a great year to do it. Look at our offensive line. Look at our defensive line.”
Hopewell was so excited he made plans months ago to be at Auburn when UK played.
“We were going, planning on camping and having a bunch of family at the game with us,” Hopewell said. “This was going to be the year for us to win at Auburn.”
Hopewell is not the only one that will be disappointed. By the way, that 10-1 UK squad was probably the best UK football team I ever saw suit up. Who could ever forget Derrick Ramsey and Art Still, and the rest of those head hunters.