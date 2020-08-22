Former UK receiver Quinton McCord never got the respect he deserved

By LARRY VAUGHT
Remember the recruiting pipeline to LaGrange, Ga., that Kentucky coaches Rich Brooks and Joker Phillips got going that brought Wesley Woodyard (2004-07), Braxton Kelley (2005-08), DeMoreo Ford (2005-08), Tristian Johnson (2009-13) and Joe Mansour (2010-13) to Kentucky.
But the first star player Kentucky got from LaGrange was actually receiver Quentin McCord, perhaps the most under appreciated receiver ever to have played at UK from 1996-2000.
McCord caught 112 passes for 1,743 yards and 15 touchdowns in his career, including 45 receptions for 799 yards and six scores as a fifth-year senior in 2000. He got to play with both Tim Couch and Jared Lorenzen, two of the all-time best quarterbacks at UK. McCord is top 10 all-time at UK in career receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.
McCord died recently at age 42. One of his former teammates, running back Anthony White, knew he had been experiencing health issues for some time.
“I played with him two years in 1998 and 1999 and he was very under appreciated. That’s why I always bring his name up in conversations,” White said. “He dropped a few balls but when he did catch it, he was great. He was probably the most athletic guy I played with. He was a bigger version of Craig (Yeast). He could just turn the jets on.”
How fast was McCord? He had an 80-yard touchdown run against South Carolina in 1998, an 80-yard touchdown catch against Vanderbilt in 1999 and a 75-yard touchdown reception against Georgia in 2000. He’s the only player in UK history with 80-yard catch and 80-yard run according to Corey Price of UK Athletics.
However, the play I’ll remember most was at LSU in 1998 with UK facing a third down and 12 from its own 24-yard line. He went 38 yards on a reverse to set up the winning field goal in a 39-36 win — UK’s first road victory over a ranked opponent in 21 years. That helped propel UK to a berth in the Outback Bowl.
White said he actually suggested the reverse to coach Hal Mumme to get UK in field goal range. White has rushed 15 times for 43 yards and two scores and caught seven passes for 59 yards. Derek Homer had also rushed for 60 yards while Couch threw for 391 yards.
“I knew the fake to me would draw people in and once he got the ball, he was going to fly and it would be hard for the defense to react and stop him,” White said. “I actually thought he was going the distance but that set up the winning field goal (of 33 yards by Seth Hanson).”
McCord was a seventh round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft by Atlanta and had 23 catches for 427 yards and one touchdown in three season. He played three more years in the Canadian Football League before finishing his pro career in the arena league with the Kentucky Horsemen in 2009.
“It never seemed like he got the respect he deserved for the catches and big plays he made,” White said. “He deserves more respect for what he did and anybody who played with him knows that.”
