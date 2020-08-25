Gov. Andy Beshear puts ball back in hands of KHSAA, local school districts

By LARRY VAUGHT
Fears that Governor Andy Beshear might stop the plan to start high school fall sports approved by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association last year turned out to be wrong — sort of.
Beshear did not put the hammer down Monday and prohibit schools from starting play — and a few hours later Fayette County approved a plan to let teams start practice today after many other schools started Monday as the KHSAA had approved.
However, Beshear made it clear Monday at his daily press briefing that while he was not overturning the KHSAA decision, he did not like the decision.
“We’re not going to overturn that decision,” Beshear said. “It’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision, but if we’re going to defeat this virus, we need people other than me all over Kentucky taking responsibility to make good and wise decisions. … By starting with some of the most high contact sports, we risk a shortened season.
“We risk what I think will be successful plans to get our kids back in school. We risk every other sport that’s going to follow. But we can’t be making every decision for folks out of the governor’s office. It’s going to be incumbent on our superintendents, our coaches to make the wisest decisions that they can.”
My translation: Beshear has tried to do everything he can to stop the COVID-19 spread but continues to get criticized. He’s been bombarded by complaints for even considering stopping high school sports, especially after he asked schools to delay in-person instruction until late September at best. He just punted the ball back to the KHSAA and local school districts. If they want to play, he’s going to put the decision solely on them.
Beshear did issue some warning advice.
“To every program that’s going to start up, I want you to really think, ‘Are we testing our athletes?’ ‘Are we doing everything that it takes to keep them safe?’ ‘Are we putting them first?’” Beshear said before adding he would not allow his children to participate in high contact sports.
The governor also said if COVID-19 cases dramatically increased because of sports, he would get involved.
“Surely, if there’s a positive in a team, the No. 1 thing would be the importance of the safety of all the athletes and everything else is fully on pause and we can do the right thing,” Beshear said.
Surely he is right about that and based on coaches I know, I have no doubt that is correct.
So in two weeks soccer, volleyball and cross country can start. Two weeks from Friday we’ll have the first high school football games.
Myself — and I know not everyone will agree — but I applaud Beshear for being willing to give sports a chance even when he fears it is not the right decision. Yet he’s right saying he can’t make every decision to help control COVID-19 and giving others a chance to make that decision.
If you want high school sports, they are going to start. If you worry and having a son or daughter playing, then just have them opt out. It’s your decision now about what to do.
