“Ground and pound” likely will be big part of UK’s offense again

By KEITH PEEL, Contributing Writer
Vanderbilt suspended football practices recently due to positive tests by players for Covid-19 and I’ve been waiting for the other shoe to drop from the SEC ever since but so far it hasn’t happened, so let’s talk some football.
Count me as someone who sees this year’s Wildcats as the best version Mark Stoops’ has put on the field since he arrived at Kentucky. Not because they have any one or two exceptional players like several teams in the past but because they have so many high quality SEC-type players.
The offensive line is one of the best in the nation, the defensive secondary should be as good or better than last year’s secondary which is high praise for a team that was ranked No. 2 last season in passing yards given up per game. The defensive line is filled with big, fast players of the type that used to usually only grace the Kentucky field when Georgia or Florida brought them to town. Do keep in mind this is not your father’s Kentucky Wildcats.
So let’s talk about what I think will be one of the big strengths of this team —running backs.
For the last few years Kentucky has been Running Back U. It started with Boom Williams, was carried on by Benny Snell and continued on with Lynn Bowden Jr. Ok, I know Bowden is a stretch because he officially played quarterback but he was actually a running back lined up at the quarterback spot. Either way, he was an incredible runner that helped Kentucky finish fifth in the FBS in rushing yards per game and fourth in yards per carry.
Now Bowden is gone and it will be up to a trio of experienced backs — AJ Rose, Kavoisey Smoke and Chris Rodriguez — to carry the load for Kentucky this season. And they should do exactly that. Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran are coaches that when they find something that works — think the Wildcat run with Jojo Kemp against South Carolina — they run it and run it and run it ( no pun intended) until someone can consistently stop it. With last year’s run game no one could stop it. Some teams slowed it down but no one stopped it.
They shouldn’t be able to stop it again this season. Now, I know that Eddie Gran talks about being balanced between the run and the pass but I would be surprised if Kentucky runs the ball less than 75 percent of the time. In a game with 65 offensive plays that means Terry Wilson (assuming he is the quarterback) would throw the ball about 22 times. That seems about right to me, maybe a little on the high side.
With three talented, experienced running backs and a very skilled, experienced offense line I could see UK sticking with the “ground and pound” offense for the better part of each game. After all, wasn’t it Ohio State’s former Hall of Fame Coach Woody Hayes that said, “If you pass the ball three things can happen, and two of them are bad.” I think Mark Stoops and Eddie Gran subscribe to that theory.
So that leads me to believe that if Kentucky plays 10 games and gets about 65 plays per game (that was their average in 2018 and 2019) and 43 of those are rushing plays that should put them averaging about 260 yards rushing per game (assuming their 6 yards per carry average from last season). That would have been good enough for sixth in the country last season behind a bunch of teams that run the option and The Ohio State.
Now if I am correct and Kentucky runs the ball 43 times per game that means in order to have a significant number of carries one of the running backs is going to have to step up and take that lead running back position. My money is on AJ Rose starting in that spot but I feel like by the end of the season it could be Chris Rodriguez that is getting the bulk of the carries. Why you might ask? Because he is a bruiser that can wear teams down from the constant pounding but still gash the defense for big plays. He averaged 9.1 yards per carry the last 4 games of the season. That type of running could also help open up big play opportunities for AJ Rose and Kavoisey Smoke when they are in the game.
The wildcard in all this discussion of running backs is Travis Tisdale. For those that don’t know, Tisdale is a 5-9, 175-pound redshirt freshman running back from Valdosta, Ga. Here’s what UGran had to say about Tisdale last year as a true freshman. “He’s tough, hard-nosed. He came in here and ran like a 4.32 (second 40-yard dash) laser right when he got here with (director of performance Corey Edmond). He’s explosive. He’s got legit speed. He has that Boom Williams type of speed. I know he’s got toughness from who coached him, where he’s from.”
And he didn’t disappoint last season. In very limited action (due to the four game redshirt rule) he had a 53-yard run against UT Martin and scored on a 1-yard rushing play in that same game. He is a back with legitimate breakaway speed and could be a dark horse to get some additional carries in situations where the Wildcats could take advantage of his blazing speed.
I know Mark Stoops talked recently about getting back to a more balanced offensive attack, having Terry Wilson back at quarterback and passing the ball more this season but I wouldn’t bet the farm on that. Keeping in mind that Terry Wilson is a very accomplished passer at a 67 percent completion rate for his career (as reference, Tim Couch competed 67 percent of his passes during his UK career) I still think that with a 10 game SEC schedule Stoops & Company will play the game very close to the vest offensively. It simply goes back to that Woody Hayes quote referenced earlier. Why take risks if you don’t have to?
So, look for Kentucky to run the ball early and often until teams start to stack the box. Then I think fans might see a few throws down the field to some of UK’s talented but little used wide receivers. If the Wildcats could take advantage of some teams by throwing the deep ball successfully, then look out for this offense. With an offensive line and running backs that are second to none in the SEC if this team can throw the ball accurately and deep, they won’t need 22 passing plays per game. Eight or ten could be plenty.
