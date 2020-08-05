Guest post: Who is Advocating for the elderly and disabled during the pandemic?

Vaught’s note: Andrea James is a former long-term care ombudsman who worries that our elderly and disabled are not getting the proper medical care they need during his pandemic. She asked for the opportunity to share her feelings and remember this is based on her experience with her mother. No, this is not a sports story but in 2020 we need to all listen to each other.
By ANDREA JAMES
Ever since mid-March the world around us has changed due to the Coronavirus, policies and procedures have changed at every level of society from the ice cream shop all the way to emergency rooms. From top to bottom businesses and institutions have gone above and beyond the call as they have responded to the crisis. Companies looking to protect their customers. Businesses looking to protect their employees, and institutions looking to serve while safe-guarding all who walk in their doors. But, like in many times of transition and change, errors are made and there are situations that get missed.
Have you visited Ephraim McDowell Medical Center ER in Danville during the pandemic? If so, you may relate to my concern. My 62 year old mother with diagnosed Multiple Sclerosis who has many health issues and has trouble making decisions on her own was recently taken to the ER for severe abdominal pain. What I found when I arrived was that I was unable to go in with her to make sure she received the necessary care. She was given a concerning diagnosis and then discharged.
I was on the phone with her and she was scared and confused. I told the ER receptionist that my mom needed me to help her understand what was going on and I explained why. They called and spoke with the doctor who very quickly stated she was making decisions just fine and I could not be with her. Ephraim cited Covid19 precautions as reasons to deny me the ability to be with and assist my mother, yet their own website states “There are some exceptions such as Outpatient Pharmacy customers, minors, passing patients, patient sitters and those who are power of attorney or health care surrogates for a patient who does not have decision making capabilities.”
I was told that didn’t matter, they knew her decision making was limited and they still denied me even though my mother lives with us and I care for her. My mother was walked out the door and handed to me. I asked to speak with a Patient Care Representative and was told they had all been furloughed, only to find out later that was not true. I told the staff I was uncomfortable with taking her home and I was told they could help us no more. At a loss, I brought her home and called an ambulance and she was taken to UK and admitted. At UK I was with her during the entire process. Why did one ignore her and roll her out the door, and the other take her seriously and treat her?
During this ordeal I did a live stream from the ER parking lot at Ephraim asking for help while Mom was inside the ER. No one was visible in the video but myself. This was the first encounter. While waiting for surgery which was necessary because of what UK found in their scans, she became ill and I had no choice but to call 911. She again was taken to Ephraim. This time I did not ask to go inside but kept communication with the nurse practitioner and then house supervisor. We literally begged for help to figure out why she was in so much pain. She was given morphine and wheeled out the door.
This time I recorded the incident as I begged for further scans and was denied, the discharge was the fastest I’ve ever seen and her treating doctor left immediately. We were told that Ephraim had called UK and was refused admission, but when I spoke to her doctor the next morning they did a direct admission and she has been admitted at UK Med for the last two weeks. At UK Med they listened to our concerns and performed the scans and found the neurological source of her incredible pain, she has received treatment for what they found and is now being moved to a top rehab facility to further recover. Why is there such a difference between Ephraim and UK?
I posted my videos and our struggles on my Facebook page. Then came the outpouring of heart wrenching stories from the community. My mom is not the only one who is suffering. There are dozens of stories of patients who have experienced the same sort of care at Ephraim. Story after story of people just like me and my mother.
I did file a complaint to the Office of Inspector general. As a former Long Term care Ombudsman I was under the impression that I could make a complaint without the fear of retaliation. Today, I received an intimidation letter from Ephraim McDowell stating, “It is my understanding that during your recent visit to our campus that your actions were disruptive. Our staff said you were attempting to intimidate them by audio recording conversations, videotaping and live streaming to social media. We care about our associates and prohibit acts of intimidation. Please let this letter serve as a notice that you do not have permission due to patient privacy concerns to audio record, videotape of live stream while on our campus due to patient privacy concern. Our expectations is that if you return to our campus that you will abide by our policies to avoid disruption in our emergency department services. Further, we ask that you treat our staff with respect and professionalism.”
I encourage each of you to visit my Facebook page and watch the videos. Some families shared their stories with me did not want to go public because of the fear of retaliation. I now understand their fear.
I understand that Ephraim is trying to protect their staff, as they have repeatedly stated on social media. It’s obvious that they care deeply about their staff and rightly so. The question that remains unanswered, though, is who is advocating for their patients? Their patients who are confused, ignored, or intimidated by lab coats and institutions, and threatening letters. Who will make sure that they receive the treatment they need and deserve? Who will protect them?
The balance of care is obviously difficult, but it’s clear from our experience and the outpouring of stories that at this time that balance has shifted away from the patient. Now, my gut tells me that it isn’t from the staff in the ER as they have each time seemed to be very caring and concerned, it seems though that their hands are tied through unbending policies which are leaving a vulnerable population at risk.
I was in ICU for 3 weeks and isolation. I was alone, lonely and the solitude was dripping from the ceiling. No visitors, could not see outside, 4 walls, a bed and other furniture for the dust bunnies. There was no human contact except for the nurses cleaning me up or giving me medicine. I had no advocate since no one was allowed in. I had a melt down one day. I could not take the lack of human contact after over 2 weeks. The TV offered little companionship. The phone was not much use to me. I didn’t fell like talking on a phone. I had no PC to keep in touch with what was going on in the world. Until you have been in isolation you have no idea what it does to you. After ICU I went to a nursing home for 3 weeks…that was not any better. I was suppose to get physical and occupational therapy…that was a joke. Occupational only once, and physical therapy for 30 minutes 5 times a week. DUH The room was $350/day….for 3o minu8tes of therapy, seriously?
As in the ICU the nursing home was no better I was still locked in a cage, which it seemed like I had been. Every facility is short staffed. You never know if you will see the same face the next day or not. It is hard, so very hard to be alone in a hospital bed and no advocate to help you slide through the different channels of trying to survive in there.
I almost died while I was there and I don’t have many memories of what happened to send me to the hospital that time. I h ad c-dif infection from the treatments I have been taken. They were too strong and killed all the good stuff as well as the bad stuff.
People in ICU or just in isolation need advocates. I asked for one but there was no one. Medicare better look int some of these nursing home, they are not ding what they should be doing.
So sorry for your pain Linda. Thanks for sharing your story about what COVID can do and situation it can put you in