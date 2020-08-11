If Kenny Payne leaves UK, would that impact Skyy Clark’s recruitment?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Speculation continues on whether long-time Kentucky assistant basketball coach Kenny Payne will accept an offer to become an assistant coach with the New York Knicks or not and if he does say yes to the NBA what impact could that have on UK basketball.
Obviously John Calipari will have a lot of coaches willing to join his staff. But can they recruit, relate to players on campus and develop players like Payne has?
Nashville junior point guard Skyy Clark is a player Kentucky is making a recruiting priority. He trimmed his college list to eight on Friday and Kentucky was one of the teams on the list.
I wondered if Payne left Kentucky if that would impact Skyy Clark’s feeling about the Cats.
“That is growth (job offers) and we are all for growth,” said Kenny Clark, Skyy’s father. “If he feels it is a better situation …
“I have known coach Payne since Skyy was in seventh grade. That would suck (for him to leave) but at the end of the day he has to do what is best for him.”
Kenny Clark said if Payne does leave Kentucky, it would not change the way his son or the family feels about the Cats.
“We have developed a great relationship with (assistant) coach (Joel) Justus and coach Cal,” Kenny Clark said. “Justus is our point of contact right now.
“It would suck (for Payne to leave) because coach Payne is so big in what they do, but Kentucky is good. They’ll be fine if it happens and we are obviously very high on Kentucky and have been for a while.”
