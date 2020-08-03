If they play football, will Cats win? Numbers say yes

By KEITH PEEL, Contributing Writer
In a move that has rarely been seen at UK, national media members are taking notice of what Mark Stoops has done with the Kentucky defense. Last year’s squad posted numbers that placed Kentucky in the elite of the elite for pass defense. The Wildcats finished second in the country in pass defense in 2019. That’s right, second. And they finished 14th in overall scoring defense.
All of this from a team that wasn’t expected to be very good on the defensive side of the ball. Most college football analysts and prognosticators predicted a sharp drop off for UK’s defense last season. But it didn’t happen.
And you may be asking why all the discussion of last year’s defense — that’s ancient history. And it is and it isn’t. Here’s why. Bill Connelly, a staff writer at ESPN, has developed an evaluation process for predicting team’s future success or failure based on a team’s returning production on offense and defense from last season. He has spent the last few years creating this program that uses weighted averages for production categories like “returning quarterback passing yards” on offense and “returning secondary passing yards given up” on defense. He uses a weighted average for each category to arrive at a final number.
Since most readers find statistics incredibly boring (I can see some of you nodding off) I’m going to skip the details and cut to the chase. One key metric for Connelly’s formula on defense is “returning production in the secondary.” He rates it as 37 percent of his total formula weighting for defense. That is good news for Kentucky with most of the secondary returning along with LSU transfer Kelvin Joseph and Davonte Robinson returning from injury.
Where UK suffered the most losses — the defensive line — he only rates as 5 percent of his formula. The bottom line is in his predictive formula returning players in the secondary are much more important — 5 times more — than returning linemen.
Now, I said I would skip the statistics and I’m trying to but I think most readers will find these last couple of statistics interesting. Offenses that return 60 percent or more of production usually show improvement of about 2 points per game. Kentucky’s offense returns 68 percent of its production. Defenses that return 85 percent of defensive production usually improve an average of 5 adjusted points per game. UK’s defense is very close to that 85 percent and if Kelvin Joseph and Davonte Robinson are included in that production it could very likely push them over that 85 percent threshold. And both players are playing in the all important defensive secondary.
Now, what does all this mean. Well, if you place any predictive value on Connelly’s formula (obviously he and ESPN do) then after all the calculations are done and the dust has settled Kentucky comes out as the second ranked team in the SEC for overall returning production on offense and defense combined, at 73 percent, only behind Texas A&M at 77 percent.
That means — per the formula — UK should be the second most improved team in the league next season. If they could see an improvement of 7 points per game they could find themselves in a position to compete in the SEC East.
Why would I say that? Because, of the teams in the SEC East, only South Carolina and Tennessee are in the Top 5, per the formula — South Carolina at No. 3 and Tennessee at No. 5. As for the others, Georgia is 7th, Florida 8th, Vandy 9th, Missouri 12th and SEC West Division foe Auburn is 10th and Mississippi State is 13th.
Now, I know games are played on the field (hopefully) and that this formula is only someone’s guess at what is important in predicting future performance. But if it is included with other data like, the last year’s coaching performance by Mark Stoops and his staff in creating the 14th best defense in the country, player development that is evident on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball and year over year recruiting improvement one would have to believe that Kentucky should be in a prime position to compete at a high level in the SEC this season.
The one Achilles heel for UK that seems obvious for next season, and is also shown in this formula, is the lack of returning production at the quarterback position. If Kentucky were to have great play from that position it could help take this team from maybe a 6-4 or 7-3 season to something that could put them in the upper echelon of bowl teams in the SEC.
Now, first things first, and the first step is to actually have a season. With the SEC’s latest announcement it looks like that is in the works. The next step would be for Kentucky players and coaches to continue to do what they’ve been doing — taking care of everyday business and keeping safe.
If they can do those things I am thinking the rest of it — winning games — will take care of itself. One game at a time.
Recent Comments