Is Drake Jackson best center ever at UK? Former UK center Dave Hopewell says yes

By LARRY VAUGHT
Alabama native Dave Hopewell, now an insurance agent in Harrodsburg, Ky., was the starting center on UK’s 1976 Peach Bowl team and 1977 team that went 10-1. He’s been a fan since his graduation and seldom misses seeing a game.
Is Drake Jackson the best center he’s seen in his 40 plus years as a UK fan?
“Jon Toth was good and was bigger but overall Drake seems to have all the unique tools a great center needs. He has the size to play center and certainly has the football savvy to do it,” Hopewell said. “Overall the best? I would say so.”
Hopewell says giving up just one sack while making 33 straight starts tells him not only does Jackson have great technique but also studies opponents.
“You can tell he is very coachable and knows his technique. His footwork and hands are really good. He can get in front of people, get his hands up and keep them off. He doesn’t make mistakes. He knows where he is supposed to be and what to do when he gets there,” Hopewell said.
Hopewell said when he played UK basically “just lined up and tried to blow you off the football” but now Jackson has to talk more to let other linemen know what the defense might be doing.
“Defenses back then would stunt and try a twist or two, but nothing like now and that’s why Drake has to do such a great job calling out those formations,” Hopewell said. “It’s just part of what makes him such a great center.”
Recent Comments