Jager Burton will make college choice Sunday — and my bet is it will be UK

By LARRY VAUGHT
Could Jager Burton be the most high profile in-state recruit to sign with Kentucky coach Mark Stoops if he picks the Wildcats Sunday?
It’s certainly easy to make that argument about Burton, a top 60 player nationally by 247Sports and obviously one of the nation’s best high school offensive linemen.
He plays at Frederick Douglas. Teammate Dekel Crowdus, a receiver and the state’s second ranked player, has already verbally committed to UK. But last year Frederick Douglas offensive lineman Walker Parks, the son of a former UK player, opted for Clemson over Kentucky.
Burton’s Final Five — one could call it the Fabulous Five — has Kentucky along with Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon. Try to remember the last time UK secured a commitment from a player who also had those schools in his final five. The 6-4, 270-pound Burton will make his announcement on Instagram at 6 p.m. Sunday.
“All his choices would be great choices,” Frederick Douglass coach Nathan McPeek said. “I have been here to help and listen but I just stick to football. I try not to guide kids in recruiting. I just think it’s wrong for a coach to do that.
“UK obviously has been on top of his list. He was born and raised in Lexington. His family has had season tickets to UK. But any school on that list would provide him with great opportunities.
“I just tell him he has to be comfortable with what he decides. It’s not like high school. It’s a job. I am thankful I got to play college football, but it’s still a job.”
Burton originally planned to make his college choice on Aug. 24 — his 18th birthday — but had to slightly push that back due to COVID-19.
So who will he pick?
Let me just say for two years I’ve been on the UK bandwagon for Burton. I still remember when he came into the WLAP studio to be on air with me when I hosted the Leach Report. He was bearing a blue Kentucky T-shirt. Combine that with the way he likes UK offensive line coach John Schlarman and the recruiting push by Vince Marrow and I just don’t see him picking anyone but UK.
