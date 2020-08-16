John Calipari always has Plan B and certainly still has options for 2021 point guard recruit

By LARRY VAUGHT
No matter what happens in recruiting, John Calipari always seems to have a Plan B or even Pain C if Plan A doesn’t work.
That’s apparent again after point guard Kennedy Chandler, the top rated player at his position in the 2021 recruiting class, picked Tennessee over UK and others Friday.
But Calipari and his staff — even with the departure of Kenny Payne to the New York Knicks — had already been in contact with five-star guard Hunter Sallis of Colorado and four-star point guard Bryce Hopkins, a recent Louisville de-committ, of Illinois.
Rivals.com recruiting analyst Corey Evans noted in a recent post that Kentucky had started to “pick things up” with Sallis in possible anticipation that Chandler would not pick the Cats. He indicated he thought Sallis would get a Kentucky offer soon and be a challenge to Kansas and North Carolina, the perceived leaders for Sallis.
“He is the embodiment of the new age guard that has the size, length, shot-making and passing qualities that would allow for him to play all three spots along the perimeter and he has only gotten better each step of the way,” Evans wrote.
Does that not sound exactly like the kind of “positionless” player that Calipari loves to recruit?
You have to know having a chance to add Hopkins after he bailed on the Cardinals would delight Calipari — and Kentucky fans. He’s a top 40 recruit in his class and while not rated as high as Sallis, Oregon and Michigan have recently offered scholarships. But it is obvious Calipari is making him a priority and a scholarship offer should come soon.
But the best option — or even Plan A — might not be Sallis or Hopkins. My guess is that it will be junior Skyy Clark, who recently moved from California to Tennessee to play high school basketball. Most view him as a combo guard but he insists he’s a point guard who can score.
He has said he will not reclassify to the 2021 class but his father said things can change. Certainly Kentucky having a huge need for a point guard would qualify and Calipari has made no secret that Clark is a priority for UK.
So one way or the other, Calipari and UK will survive losing Chandler just like he always does.
Recent Comments