John Schlarman back on field and will stay there

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky offensive line coach John Schlarman was on the field when the Wildcats officially opened practice Tuesday in preparation for the scheduled season-opening game Sept. 26th at Auburn.
Maybe that’s not unusual but knowing Schlarman’s history, it’s also really good news.
Remember Schlarman is battling cancer and taking monthly treatments. With COVID-19, he obviously would seem to be in the high risk group. However, offensive coordinator Eddie Gran said Schlarman was on the field Tuesday.
“Everybody is just being very cautious. We have been that way since this thing started,” Gran said.
Maybe Schlarman just cannot stand the thought of missing even one day with the offensive line he returns. Center Drake Jackson, guard Luke Fortner and tackles Landon Young and Darian Kinnard started all 13 games last year and are regarded as one of the best, if not the best, offensive lines in the SEC.
Gran was asked how the search for another starter will go and how much UK might move linemen around this season.”
“He will do that all camp long,” Gran said. “He will switch positions when we start getting into pads. Give them three-four days where know positions.
“We’ll leave all that to John. We will have a great plan. He will make sure everyone has enough reps if we have to make changes and have to flip flop them around.”
