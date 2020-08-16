Kenny Payne on Brandon Boston Jr.: “He just plays basketball”

By LARRY VAUGHT
How good will freshman guard Brandon Boston Jr. be for Kentucky if there is a 2020-21 basketball season?
Former Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne believes he could be very good because of his versatility and assortment of skills.
“BJ is tremendous scorer, very good rebounder, good passer,” Payne said. “He just plays basketball.”
Payne likes his attitude as well.
“He is not insecure. If you are open, he will get you the ball,” Payne said. “He does not feel like he has to be the guy who scores every time.”
However, he can score in a lot of ways.
“He is really good in ball screens, really good off down screens, getting in the lane shooting,” Payne said. “He’s really gifted in isolation. He can get a basket from anywhere and he is long.
“Between him and (freshman Terrence) Clarke, they are both closer to 6-6, 6-7. That gives you a lot of flexibility with the skills they both have.”
Boston was the nation’s top-ranked shooting guard in his class and No. 5 player overall — John Calipari’s highest rated recruit since Skal Labissiere in 2015.
ESPN recently released a 2021 mock draft that had Boston as the sixth pick overall and Clarke No. 10. That would make him UK’s highest draft pick since De’Aaron Fox went fifth in 2017.
