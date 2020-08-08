Kenny Payne one of SEC’s best assistants, still on New York Knicks’ radar

By LARRY VAUGHT
Jeff Goodman, Stadium Basketball Insider, asked 20 coaches in each conference to name the league’s top assistant coaches.
No surprise that Kenny Payne of Kentucky is one of the coaches picked in the Southeastern Conference.
Payne was a standout player at Louisville who enjoyed a successful professional career. He was an assistant coach at Oregon before UK coach John Calipari got him on his staff at UK in 2010.
Payne has turned into a huge mentor for players and great teacher for UK’s bigs.
Here’s what Calipari told Goodman about Payne:
“Coaches care about players or they wouldn’t be in the profession, but few coaches like Kenny will put their own career behind the players like Kenny does. In recruiting, if we need to wait on a kid, even if it hurts him, he’ll wait. Some of the best players we’ve signed are because Kenny convinced me to wait and had a great relationship with those players. His reputation as a recruiter was at stake, but he thought it was the right thing to do for the kid.
“As a basketball coach and a teacher, he could run any program in the country, and I’m disappointed he hasn’t had that opportunity already. He does his job with great integrity and great loyalty to the program and the players. His relationship with our players is second to none. He coaches them as hard as anyone, but they respect him, they listen to him and they learn from him because they know he cares. Simply, he’s as good as they get.”
As good as they get. Not much more praise Calipari can give an assistant coach.
Maybe that’s why rumors are surfacing again that the New York Knicks are still interested in adding Payne to the staff.
But what if Payne did leave — something I don’t think he’ll do because surely it won’t be much longer before he’ll get a college head coaching job. Who would Calipari add to his staff?
Adam Zagoria of Zag’s Blog noted Friday that a potential replacement could be Bruiser Flint, a long-time friend of Calipari’s. He was on Calipari’s staff at UMass and has 20 years of college head coaching experience where he won 331 games.
