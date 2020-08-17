Kentucky faces rugged end to 2020 football season

By LARRY VAUGHT
If there is a full 2020 college football season, Kentucky is going to have a difficult finish to its 10-game Southeastern Conference schedule.
The Wildcats will play at Alabama Nov. 21, at Florida Nov. 28 and host South Carolina Dec. 5. Alabama and Florida both figure to be two of the best teams in the SEC and South Carolina beat Kentucky last year.
The good news for UK is that after opening the season at Auburn Sept. 26, the Cats play Ole Miss and Mississippi State at home in games they should be favored before going to Knoxville Oct. 17 — a place UK never wins.
After a home game with Georgia Oct. 24, Kentucky has Missouri and Vanderbilt — two more games it should be a definite favorite.
With the release of the 2020 UK football schedule, UK Athletics notes that stadium capacity will be greatly reduced due to local and state restrictions related to public health. Information about stadium capacity, ticketing, parking, tailgating and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change, due to state and local government and university regulations.
Our expectations at this point include, but are not limited to:
- Physical distancing will require Kroger Field to have a greatly reduced capacity
- Parking lots are anticipated to open three hours prior to kickoff
- Guidelines for tailgating, to the extent it is possible under public health regulations, are being established
- Gates are anticipated to open two hours prior to kickoff
KENTUCKY
Sept. 26 at Auburn
Oct. 3 OLE MISS
Oct. 10 MISSISSIPPI STATE
Oct. 17 at Tennessee
Oct. 24 GEORGIA
Oct. 31 at Missouri
Nov. 7 Open
Nov. 14 VANDERBILT
Nov. 21 at Alabama
Nov. 28 at Florida
Dec. 5 SOUTH CAROLINA
