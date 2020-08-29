Kentucky fans helped get Kevin Knox ready to play in New York

By LARRY VAUGHT
Not only did Kentucky coach John Calipari and his staff get Kevin Knox Jr. prepared for the NBA, but so did Kentucky fans.
Knox was drafted by the New York Knicks and just finished what his father, Kevin Knox Sr., considered a “sophomore slump” his second season after a more successful rookie season two years ago.
“I think playing in New York has been a dream come true. Obviously coming to Kentucky, my wife and I felt everything was done for reason. Us going to Kentucky and dealing with BBN and the fans was great. New York is very similar to Kentucky fans. they love their basketball. Kentucky fans were able to get us ready for New York,” Knox Sr. said.
Knox played in 75 games during the 2018-19 season with 57 starts when he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game and shot 37 percent from the field. During the 2019-20 COVID-19 shortened season he played in 65 games with four starts and averaged 6.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game while shooting 36 percent from the field.
Knox’s father called last season a “sophomore learning experience” that Kentucky coach John Calipari warned players about.
“Cal always said if you are not winning, you are learning,” Knox Sr. said. “For us it was definitely a learning experience and we are really excited about the new additions upper management has made.”
