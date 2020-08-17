Kentucky high school fall coaches have to be looking forward to/dreading Thursday

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky high school football coaches — and all fall sports other than golf which is already playing — both have to be looking forward to and dreading the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting Thursday.
The good news would be that the fall sports are on with football playing its first game Sept. 11 and soccer, volleyball and cross country starting Sept. 7. The bad news would be that the season is being postponed — or cancelled — due to COVID-19 health concerns.
Rumors have been flying, and probably will only intensify this week, about what might happen but the Board of Control will make its decision on Thursday and not before. Mercer County coach David Buchanan, president of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, mentioned that several times last week when he was on WPBK-FM with me.
Football coaches are trying to do their part by compiling survey results on COVID-19 cases on their teams, an idea that Buchanan said was suggested by Danville coach Clay Clevenger.
Buchanan has urged coaches to continue to follow all restrictions and guideline. Buchanan continues to believe playing football/sports will keep athletes occupied and safer.
“I have yet to be in any place of business that can match the level of compliance of a Kentucky high school football workout and how we can control our players,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan and other coaches who have wanted football have never said to have football at all costs. Instead, they want to “protect the vulnerable and keep players safe” while having a season.
Buchanan’s father, John, was a former assistant football coach at Lafayette and then head coach at both Boyle County and Mercer County. He passed away five years ago and his birthday was Sunday.
“I wish he could be here right now to see how we (high school coaches) have stuck together and done this for our kids,” Buchanan said. “He would be proud.”
Recent Comments