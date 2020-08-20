Kentucky wants to honor Chris Oats this season

By LARRY VAUGHT
Chris Oats figured to step into a much more prominent role in the Kentucky defense during the 2020 season based on what he did last year.
Oats has played in 25 games at inside linebacker the past two seasons and had three starts in 2019 when he had 46 tackles, fifth on the team. He has 73 career tackles, 5 1/2 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup.
The Cincinnati native, a four-star recruit, was hospitalized in May with an undisclosed medical issue and has been in rehab for several months. Kentucky officials have not commented other than to note when he was moved to a physical rehabilitation center and that his issue was not COVID-19 related.
“Chris is doing better,” Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Tuesday. “He has moved to a rehab facility. That’s all I want to really touch on that out of respect to Chris and his family. He’s certainly battling and getting better.”
Stoops added that the whole team was always praying for Oates who will not play this season — or who knows when.
“We want to recognize and honor him at some point,” Stoops said.
Hopefully that means Oats will be able to attend a game and that Stoops hopes this will provide inspiration for Oats and his team and not that Stoops is worried Oats will not play again.
Recent Comments