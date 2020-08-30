Kevin Knox Jr. learning how to “become a man” in the NBA

By LARRY VAUGHT
Remember that former Kentucky standout Kevin Knox Jr. is just 21 but already has two years of NBA experience with the New York Knicks. His father, Kevin Knox Sr., remembered what Calipari told NBA personnel about giving his son three or four years to really “grow up and mature” as a player and person.
Knox Sr. noted how NBA stars Paul George and Giannis Antetokounmpo needed time to emerge as top players.
“You have got to learn and become a man,” Knox Sr. said. “Last season was very frustrating knowing that you can contribute more. We have a family motto that nobody works harder than the Knox family. We were always in the gym before practice and after practice working on his game just like at Kentucky. Not getting to play can be very frustrating.
“I always told him to look at the glass as half full, not half empty. Being healthy, able to watch and learn, that’s all good. Obviously you want to play but if you are not playing you have got to learn somehow. He watched the veterans. I am hoping his third year will be the one where he puts all the right ingredients into the soup.”
One advantage for Knox Jr. is that his father is a former college and NFL receiver — he was on Florida State’s 1993 national championship team. He understands the ups and downs athletes experience.
“Any time you are able to have anybody that can help with what you are going through, it’s good. Not only am I his dad, but I have been a professional athlete,” Knox Sr. said. “I have been there and am able to give him inside information and advice. That helps the athlete being able to overcome the times people are doing well but also the times adversity is sitting in.”
Knox Sr. remembers football practice under Florida State coach Bobby Bowden. Entering the practice field he would always see a sign with the word adversity on it. Leaving the field there was a sign with the word perseverance on it.
“When adverse situations hit you want a support system to help you persevere so you can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Knox Sr. said. “Cal understands that.”
It should also help Knox Jr. that former UK associate coach Kenny Payne recently joined the New York staff. Payne was a big reason Knox Jr. picked Kentucky over Duke and others.
“As a family we are ecstatic he has been hired as an assistant coach with the New York Knick,” Knox Sr. said. “It’s just a blessing. The guys used to all call him ‘Uncle KP.’ He’s family. For us, that means something.”
Knox Sr. said his family — they have three children in addition to Kevin — has been healthy during the pandemic and enjoyed having a chance to have Kevin back home.
“When your child leaves high school for college he does not come back and stay at the house for extended periods. For Kevin to come back (to Florida) and for us to get family time under the same roof was a real blessing.
“But it will be back to all basketball soon. Right now we are talking about the mountain we are preparing to climb to get New York basketball on top where it belongs and where we think it has a chance to go now with the new management and new coaches.”
