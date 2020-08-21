KHSAA approves start of fall sports — but will we have fall sports?

By LARRY VAUGHT
Will there be high school fall sports in Kentucky?
That seemed to be the case when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted 16-2 Thursday to begin practice for fall sports on Aug. 24 with competition starting the week of Sept. 7 rather than approving one of two other plans that delayed the start of the fall seasons in some ways.
“We hope to submit practice revisions early Friday following the Board’s approval, which will hopefully be relatively minimal. If approved to expand numbers and activity, it will hopefully bring a more normal look to some practices while still emphasizing social distancing, hand washing, and masking/face coverings everywhere possible and practical,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “It will be imperative that teams continue with small cohorts in every feasible situation as that is vital to contact tracing in the event of a confirmed case.
“It is critical that we expand as slowly as possible and our programs not press the accelerator too quickly. Certainly, no one should expect teams to be in postseason form in their first game and if administrators and coaches don’t feel like this slower progression is in their best interests, they need to wait to start contests. The KHSAA doesn’t direct teams to play, we only define the allowable times for play. We will plan on the submission of contest documents very early next week and will remain available to discuss any of those provisions with the Governor’s office and the Kentucky Department of Health.”
Okay, pay attention to what Tackett said — “The KHSAA doesn’t direct teams to play.”
Already it seems school districts in northern Kentucky are leaning to not starting athletic competition until in-person school resumes and one Board of Control member made that clear at Thursday’s meeting. Jefferson County has also been waiting and watching and many believe it may also want to wait to start events until late September.
Then about five hours after the Board of Control vote, Gov. Andy Beshear didn’t really hide his feelings about the decision to resume high school sports after he recommended in-person school not start until late September.
“I’m going to take some time to think it through. I think a student-athlete is a student first and an athlete second,” Beshear said in his daily COVID-19 update.
High school football coaches I know got Beshear’s intent.
“Can’t believe how fast air can leave a balloon … 11 til 4,” one veteran coach told me referring to the Board vote and then Beshear’s statement.
Maybe the Board of Control knew what was coming from Beshear since two coaches told me Wednesday they worried lack of legislative support for fall sports might cause schools to abandon playing. Not only did the Board approve the restart of fall sports practices, it also gave Tackett authority to coordinate scheduling a special Board meeting if there is a statewide shutdown of sports by the Legislative or Executive Branch, including the Department of Public Health.
The Board of Control also approved an expenditure by the KHSAA to seek additional insurance coverage related to Covid-19, which certainly could be needed if there is an outbreak after sports resume.
So what’s going to happen?
I don’t know. I do hope if Beshear is going to put a stop to the KHSAA plan because he believes that’s the right thing to do — and I continue to believe that no one really does at this point — that he will do it soon because it’s going to emotionally crush a lot of high school athletes.
