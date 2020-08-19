KHSAA Board of Control has three options to consider about fall high school sports

By LARRY VAUGHT
Will there be fall high school sports in Kentucky?
Still seems like the answer is going to be yes — in some form — and we should find out Thursday when the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meets.
I knew Mercer County football coach David Buchanan, president of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association, is ready to start the season Sept. 11 and is proud of the way the state’s coaches have safely conducted workouts to this point. I am just as sure that volleyball, soccer and cross country coaches want to start practice next week.
From what I have seen, the Board of Control has three options to consider Thursday:
1. Continue as scheduled with practice next week, football games starting Sept. 11 and other sports starting Sept. 7.
2. Delay the first official practice until Sept. 7 with games starting on Sept. 28, except football which starts on October 2.
3. Soccer and volleyball pushed back and start on Sept. 7 with game one on September 28, cross country and football start practice Aug. 24 with cross country matches on Sept. 7 and football on Sept. 11.
Which option is best and safest? I don’t think anyone can really know.
Instead, the Board of Control has to take the information it has and make the most responsible decision it can about high school sports.
My gut — and it is just my gut — tells me Option 1 is the one that will be accepted and practices will start next week with the first football games on Sept. 11. But whatever the Board of Control decides, I can accept because I just don’t think there is a right or wrong answer.
