KHSAA email has me believing there will be fall high school sports

By LARRY VAUGHT
If you are optimistic about the high school football season you should enjoy Thursday’s 7:30 a.m. show on WPBK (102.9 FM, wpbkfm.com).
Co-host Tim Estes, who is also athletics director at Lincoln County, and myself will be joined by Mercer County football coach David Buchanan, president of the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.
Buchanan is easily the most optimistic, passionate person I know when it comes to having fall football. But Estes is not far behind.
I have not been near as optimistic but as of right now I do for the first time think the Kentucky High School Athletic Association is going to give it a go with fall sports. The KHSAA Board of Control meets next week to make a final decision on fall sports — football is scheduled to play its first game Sept. 25.
Why am I optimistic now?
Today two coaches in western Kentucky shared an email from KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett that was sent to all athletic contacts at football schools.
“We have been able to harvest available data within our scoreboard system to help each of you who may be trying to fill open football dates. We hope to have something similar for other team sports in the coming days,” the email said.
It went on to explain how to view 2020-21 open dates on the KHSAA website in hopes of helping football teams be able to complete a nine-game schedule if that is what schools want to do.
Knowing the planner Tackett is, I just don’t see him and the KHSAA going to this trouble if he didn’t feel good about at least starting the season and see what happens.
Sort of similar to the SEC, Big 12 and ACC apparently going ahead with plans for their football seasons starting Sept. 26 even if almost every other Division 1 team has folded for the season.
Again, I’ve tried not to judge what plans are being made because I understand no one really knows what is right or wrong. Numbers mean different things to different folks. Lot at the different ways Kentucky’s schools are approaching the request not to have in-person classes until late September — and remember many have decided weeks ago on their own to call off classes. Yet it seems almost every college is bringing many, many students back.
I think I have become convinced it might actually be safer to have fall sports if school starts virtually — but that’s just me.
Join us Thursday morning as I likely will try to balance the optimism of Buchanan and Estes with a few cautionary questions of my own.
Recent Comments