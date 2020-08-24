Larry Vaught will be part of Edge Media Group/YourSportsEdge.com statewide radio network

The Edge Media Group is excited to announce that seven-time Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year Larry Vaught will join its statewide radio network.
Vaught has covered University of Kentucky sports since 1975 and will now bring that coverage to radio stations across Kentucky in a two-minute radio program called ‘Vaught’s Views’ which will be produced by the Edge Media Group and YourSportsEdge.com.
In addition to the radio program, ‘Vaught’s Views’ (currently VaughtsViews.com) will make the transition to and be found at YourSportsEdge.com, named Kentucky’s Best Digital Product in 2019 by the Kentucky Broadcasters Association.
“I have personally been following Larry Vaught since I was a student at UK from 1983-86. He is the best of the best, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to give him the statewide radio coverage he has earned and deserves,” said Edge Media Group President and CEO Beth Mann.
“This partnership allows YourSportsEdge.com and the Edge Media Group statewide radio network to expand into sports coverage and allows Larry to expand his radio following. It’s a perfect partnership”.
Vaught currently has a syndicated UK sports column appearing in over 30 newspapers/websites across the state. He worked at The Advocate-Messenger in Danville for more than 40 years and was the newspaper’s sports editor from the mid-1990s through 2015. He still lives in Danville.
Additionally, Larry appears each Tuesday with Tom Leach on The Leach Report and does a 45-minute UK sports show on WPBK-FM on Thursdays. He makes guest appearances often on other radio shows in Kentucky and other SEC states.
He’s a contributor to Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook where he writes the Kentucky preview each year and has a monthly UK-related article in Tops, a Lexington magazine.
“I am thrilled to be part of such an outstanding group. I love writing and talking about sports, but especially UK sports, and this will enable me to do that and expand on the loyal following that has been so supportive of me at vaughtsviews.com for years,” Vaught said. “Beth Mann and her staff set high standards and deliver. Now I hopefully can add something new and different to their extraordinary product.”
Besides being selected for the Kentucky Sportswriter of the Year award by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association, he has won numerous Kentucky Press Association writing awards.
He is a member of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame, Danville Schools Hall of Fame, Danville Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame and 12th Region Boys and Girls Basketball Halls of Fame. He was also named an Honorary Guardsman by the Kentucky National Guard for his contributions to that organization.
Vaught was also vice-president of the Associated Press Sports Editors Association and not only helped set policy and judge contests during his tenure but was also involved in evaluating media credentials for the Winter and Summer Olympics.
He helped found the Kentucky Sportswriters Association and helped start the Mr. Football award.
Be watching for a list of Kentucky radio stations that will be airing Vaught’s Views, starting September 1.
Congratulations Larry on this new arrangement. 🙂