Light seems to have got lot dimmer for college football season

By LARRY VAUGHT
The light that seemed to be burning bright for the start of college football season just a week ago certainly seems to have dimmed and has started to flicker.
The Big Ten announced Saturday it was delaying full-contact football practices due to COVID-19. Teams will continue with helmets only in practice.
Pay close attention to this statement in the Big Ten’s released about its decision: “We understand there are many questions regarding how this impacts schedules, as well as the feasibility of proceeding forward with the season at all.”
If that wasn’t enough to get your attention, the Mid-American Conference cancelled its fall football season Saturday due to the coronavirus. Not delayed the start like the Southeastern Conference did but just wiped out the fall season. The MAC also cancelled all fall sports and cited the financial burden of trying to follow COVID-19 protocols as one reason.
If that wasn’t enough, two Power Five athletic directors told CBS Sports that they expected the 2020 college football season to be cancelled soon. Neither athletic director wanted to be identified.
The Detroit Free Press reported that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren is believed to prefer attempting to play a season in spring 2021.
We’ve also seen about 30 Power Five players, including some top players, opt out of the season due to COVID-19 worries.
If that’s not enough, national college football writer Matt Hayes of Bleacher Report posted this text message he got from a Power Five athletic director on Twitter:
“You and your colleagues are chasing the wrong story. The virus alone is enough to stop the season. But presidents are terrified of players organizing. It’s the paradigm shift to change amateur sports. You potentially lose one season with the virus. You lose the entire framework of your mission statement with players organizing. They need time to figure out how to attack it.”
Okay, let me admit I never even thought about that cancelling this season. Am I naive? Maybe. But players have nationwide have been coming together asking for safer conditions and more in some instances. Perhaps that does scare college administrators, especially combined with the unknown about the coronavirus.
Bottom line is that when you combine all the news from Saturday, it was a tough day for college football and reminds us that plans in place for the season are just that — plans — and we are a long way from knowing if we are going to have college football or not.
Our society if teetering on the edge of revolutionary change across the board. Major college sports have been moving toward radical changes with respect to player rights and distribution of the massive revenues that the NCAA, et al have exclusively controlled and enjoyed at the expense of players for a long time.
Add to this explosive mix, the politicization of the COVID-19 situation, and all of these “off the record” comments seem very much on point, and likely accurate.
If college Presidents think they can avoid the player rights changes that were already in motion before COVID-19 by cancelling this season “due to COVID-19” they are delusional, and acting out of self interest, but what is new in that observation?
I have not opened my sports spreadsheets for UK sports or NCAA sports since the NCAA cancelled March Madness 5 months ago because my belief has been that there will NOT be college football this fall, and probably NOT college basketball this winter, and if and when either or both do return, they will be changed in radical ways forever. The College Sports Brain trust (if ever there is an oxymoron, this is it) has already rolled over to allow social justice statements on uniforms. What is next? Can commercial advertisement and endorsements for individual players on uniforms be far behind?
Will it be for the better, or for the worse?
That remains to be seen. But, it will never be the same.
The irony here is the US colleges and universities have played a huge role in leading the culture to the this revolutionary point, and now they are facing the consequences with the slaughter of their respective cash cows that college football and basketball have been.