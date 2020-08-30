“Live bullets flying around” didn’t distract quarterback Terry Wilson

By KEITH TAYLOR, Kentucky Today
The extra time Kentucky’s football team has had to prepare for a season opener pushed back to Sept. 26 has given players like quarterback Terry Wilson more time to prepare for the season, especially coming off an injury.
Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Wilson and the rest of the team’s signal-callers were on target during the scrimmage Saturday. Stoops added that Wilson played approximately four series on Saturday and looked impressive.
“The slow introduction (back to football) has to help,” Stoops said. “We’re not forced to pack so many reps and so many practices into a week. He has time to recover and I believe that has to help him.
“He definitely looks comfortable and I was pleased in there today with him (the pocket) — live bullets flying around all around him and certainly, he wasn’t going get hit. But he still had some big defensive linemen, blitzes and pressures, people in his face and he looked very comfortable, both stepping up in the pocket and delivering the football, but also pulling it down, scrambling and buying time to throw the ball down the field or to pull it down and run.”
Kentucky offensive lineman Landon Young was impressed with Wilson’s performance Saturday.
“Terry has looked really good,” he said. “I see a guy out there that’s super confident. I see a guy that’s moving really well, really studied his playbook and has really got back into the game. It’s really fun to see him go out there and cut it loose every now and then. He’s going to go in there shoulder first (against the defense) and make somebody know that he was there.”
