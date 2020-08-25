Liz Morris only second female jockey agent with rider in Kentucky Derby

By LARRY VAUGHT
This has been such a unique year for the Kentucky Derby with the race going on now in September, not May, with no fans instead of a crowd of 150,000 or more like is normal. So wouldn’t this be the perfect time for a “first” for the Derby.
Only only female jockey agent has had a rider in the Kentucky Derby. This year not only will there be a second female agent with a jockey in the race, but just think about this maybe being the first time a female jockey agent had her jockey ride the Derby winner.
That’s what agent Liz Morris and jockey Adam Beschizza of England will be trying to do. He’ll be riding Enforceable for trainer Mark Casse. Enforceable was fourth in the Blue Grass Stakes before Beschizza took over the ride.
“This is just a very male dominated industry so there are not many female jockey agents,” said Morris.
She’s the only one on the elite Kentucky circuit and probably one of four recognizable female jockey agents in North America.
She knows Tiz the Law will likely be an overwhelming Derby favorite but likes what Enforceable has done.
“My horse closes and I like that going the distance (of the Derby),” she said. “He has run some very good races. He won a Derby prep at the Fair Grounds (in New Orleans). He’s got a very respected owner (John Oxley) and trainer.”
Morris also really likes the way Beschizza rides. He was a successful rider in Europe but wanted to come to the United States to ride. During the 2017-18 winter meet at Fair Grounds he won 65 races. He won his first graded stakes in April of 2018 at Keeneland in the Bewitch Stakes aboard Mom’s on Strike. He now has almost 300 North America wins, including 48 this year, and nearly $12 million in earnings.
“He had a lot of acclimating to do when he got here because he had never ridden on dirt before,” Morris said. “I’m really proud of all he’s done.”
She won’t be at Churchill Downs to watch the Derby Sept. 5 because of the ban on fans. However, she normally doesn’t go to the Derby. She went last year because an owner friend had a horse in the Derby but previous years she watched from home like she will this year.
“You can see more details (watching on TV). At the Derby I get very distracted, especially when I run into owners and trainers. I like to just concentrate on watching the horses,” Morris said.
Because of COVID-19 protocols, she’s not allowed on the backside at Churchill Downs now over two weeks before the race. Normally she would be booking mounts for Beschizza and Gabriel Saez, his other jockey, and talking to trainers. However, she’s adjusted her routine and has not been able to go to other tracks to watch her riders, either.
She says New York jockeys are “fortunate” they can ride in the Derby because Kentucky riders were not allowed to come to New York to ride after COVID-19 hit when tracks resumed racing.
“They locked us out of New York but I am happy people there have the opportunity to follow big mounts to the Derby,” she said.
She’s still hoping to find a way to get Saez a mount in the Derby — he rode By My Standard in the Kentucky Derby last year but she did not have his book then.
“You also have 15 stake races run the week of the Derby and I am trying to find my guys mounts in all those I can,” she said. “My job is never done.”
Morris grew up playing sports — volleyball and track were her best two — in San Antonio and went to the University of Hawaii on a soccer scholarship.
“I loved Hawaii. It’s probably the favorite place I have lived and I hope to get back there some day to see how it has grown,” Morris said. “There was no horse racing in Hawaii but I ran into the right people on the homestead lands on the north shore. I used to surf with the locals and they would allow me to come out and ride horses they had.”
She eventually came back to Texas with the idea of being a veterinarian because of her love for large animals. She was drawn to wanting to be a jockey while working for a vet on the backside of a Texas track and eventually got a job as an exercise rider for trainer Steve Asmussen. She obtained her jockey’s license in 2003 and rode for five years.
“There was no horse racing background in my family. I had to figure out how to be successful. I soon realized it was an unrealistic goal to continue to ride in a very male-dominated industry,” she said. “A lot of jockeys asked me why I didn’t become an agent. I was really good at getting my own mounts and learning how to hustle to sell myself to get rides.
“It was just a natural transition to be an agent. I already knew all the trainers, especially on my circuit. I knew how to communicate with riders and knew where they came from. I
understood how to watch a race and chart a race. I knew a lot about pedigrees.”
She also obviously knows what an opportunity lies ahead for Beschizza — and her — at the Derby.
“For him to have just been here three years and have done what he has done, that’s incredible. Now for him to get a ride in the Kentucky Derby, I couldn’t be happier for him,” she said.
Well, guessing if he won the Derby aboard Enforceable that would make Morris even happier.
