Looks like Kentucky Board of Education ready to halt high school sports

By LARRY VAUGHT
Just when it looked like there would be football and other high school fall sports, maybe there will not be.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control approved the start of practice this week for football, cross country, soccer and volleyball with games starting Sept. 7 and football playing Sept. 11. Governor Andy Beshear was not thrilled but did not move to stop the KHSAA.
However, now there is a special Kentucky Board of Education virtual teleconference meeting Friday at noon and the discussion will be on the KHSAA decision to begin sports and the Board of Education’s concern about the safety of high school sports. There is also a notation on the board agenda “local superintendents” after the safety item.
The board will also discuss recommendations from the Kentucky Department for Health about COVID-19.
The final discussion item is “possible action to authorize” urging additional consideration of alternative options for high contact fall sports.
Not sure how you interpret that but to me it means the Board of Education is ready to at least shut down football for at least a few weeks if not more. It may also be ready to stop soccer, volleyball and cross country.
I don’t know if the Board of Education can stop sports from starting but it sure sounds like the attempt is going to be made and superintendents are obviously going to feel the pressure to stop rather than buck the Board of Education.
What I don’t understand is why the Board of Education waited to long to take this action. It’s not like the Board did not know what the KHSAA was considering and could have forcefully expressed its feelings before letting high school athletes start practicing again. I can only imagine the heartache and disappointment athletes are going to feel if just one week into practicing and being told there will be games if the Board of Education whacks that.
Again, I’m one that now really doesn’t understand what delaying two or three weeks to start is going to do. We’ve thought since mid-March things would get better, and they haven’t. So if you can’t play now, why think you can play in any different scenarios in three weeks.
Beshear opted to let the KHSAA try to see if its plan would work and I believed if the plan didn’t work the KHSAA would shut it down on its own. Now the Board of Education is going to step in and it’s hard to believe if the Board would be having this meeting if it did not intend to do all it can to stop sports.
