Mark Stoops won’t set curfews, dictate where players can do

By LARRY VAUGHT
Kentucky might not open the season until Sept. 26 — hopefully open the season — but coach Mark Stoops already has his game face on.
During a Zoom call with media members Tuesday, Stoops was very businesslike before going out for his team’s first official practice.
He said Kentucky had been “very fortunate” to have players following advice about COVID-19 protocols as shown by the low number of positive tests since players returned to campus.
“Overall we have done a very good job as staying as safe as we can,” Stoops said.
There was no smiles or laughing from the coach as he talked about the work his players did over the summer despite COVID-19 restrictions. He also said unlike other schools, Kentucky had not yet had any players ask to opt out of the season because of health concerns even though athletics director Mitch Barnhart and Stoops have told them there will be no penalties if they do.
“At this point not one person has talked to me about opting out,” Stoops said. “We have done everything humanly possible to protect these young men to keep them as safe as possible and we are going to continue to do that.”
What about the return of other students to campus and the start of classes?
Stoops said academic advisors are still working with players on in-person classes or online classes that would not require them to interact with other students. He said currently most freshmen have in-person classes.
“I will have a little more clarity on that this week as far as what is in-person and do we have the ability to do virtual or online,” Stoops said.
The bigger worry could be campus gatherings where students interact with each other — a regular part of college life until 20202.
“Am I going to try and put a bunch of team rules in place? No, I am not going to do that,” Stoops said.
Instead, he’ll discuss that with his team’s leadership council. He won’t set specific curfews and doesn’t plan to dictate where players can or cannot go.
“Stay away from big parties, big groups. They know not to do that,” Stoops said.
Recent Comments